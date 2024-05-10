Looking to avoid driving to DIA from Fort Collins? Landline adds 2 more stops

Black leather seats fill a Landline bus at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport on Jan. 30, 2023, in Loveland.

If you're interested in sparing yourself from driving and paying for parking at Denver International Airport, a Fort Collins-based shuttle service now has more stops.

Landline airport shuttle service, which started out with rides from Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland, added stops at the Harmony Transfer Center near Interstate 25 and Harmony Road and on East Mulberry Street this month.

Landline also has a stop at Colorado State University and from Greeley.

Rides are $29 each way and leave at various times during the day, between 2 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. depending on the stop. Returns from DIA start at 9:25 a.m. and end at 8:30 p.m.

Children 12 and younger ride free but still need a reservation. You can purchase tickets at Landline.com.

The shuttle offers free wi-fi, in-seat power outlets, reclining leather seats and overhead storage.

The five Landline stops are:

CSU Transit Station, north side of Plum Avenue just east of the service drive for Allison Hall

Harmony Transfer Center, northeast side of parking lot at 4308 E. Harmony Road

3825 E. Mulberry St., Fort Collins (just west of Interstate 25)

Northern Colorado Regional Airport, 2900 Earhart Road, Loveland (inside main terminal at United/Landline desk)

Greeley, 2400 W. 29th St.

Who else offers rides to DIA?

Groome

Groome Transportation offers service from the Harmony Transfer Center, CSU and Northern Colorado Regional Airport for $29 each way.

It also offers rides from a hotel or your home, for costs ranging from $53 to $64 each way, depending on your location. On Groome, children younger than 13 ride for $11 each way.

Groome's departures from Fort Collins or Loveland start at 2 a.m. and end 11:05 p.m. Departures from Denver start as early as 4:50 a.m. and as late as 1:50 a.m.

Find Groome at groometransportation.com/fort-collins-loveland.

Bustang

Bustang bus service offers rides from Fort Collins to Denver Union Station, where you then catch the A line to DIA.

Routes from the Fort Collins area run from about 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. On weekends there are three routes per day only. Check the schedule at ridebustang.com for more information and to reserve a spot.

Stops are at the Downtown Transit Center, Harmony Transfer Center, and Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 34.

The Bustang ride is $9 to $10 for adults and $4.50 to $5 for children.

The A line ride is $10, and the route runs from 3 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. For information, visit www.rtd-denver.com.

Wingless flights

You can also purchase a "wingless flight" from Northern Colorado Regional Airport to any destination United Airlines flies. The first leg of the trip is a Landline shuttle ride to DIA, where you can catch your plane.

This option allows customers to purchase one ticket for both rides, but they still have to go through security lines at DIA.

To book, visit www.united.com.

