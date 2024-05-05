Longtime Bemidji greenhouse Perkins Plants is blooming for its final season

May 4—BEMIDJI — Perkins Plants, the longest continuously running greenhouse in Bemidji, opened for its final season this week.

Dorothy Carpenter, who has operated the business at 1327 Roosevelt Road SE for 34 years, said she will miss her many loyal customers. But "it's time," she added. "It's just been long enough. I'm getting tired."

Newlyweds Orville and Margaret Perkins moved to Bemidji and started the business in 1941, later passing it on to their niece and nephew. When Dorothy and her husband Steve Carpenter became the third owners of the greenhouse in 1990, they got permission to keep the Perkins name.

"Apparently it was the first greenhouse in Bemidji," Dorothy said. "So it had some history. I have some customers who say, 'Why don't you just change it to Dorothy's Place?'"

It might as well be Dorothy's Place because growing and selling plants has been her life since before she was married. She grew up in Montana but had trouble finding a job there. So she moved to Alaska and was hired at a large greenhouse, first managing the cashiers, and later getting her hands in the dirt.

"My boss there taught me a lot of things," she said.

That's also where she met Steve, who was born in Bemidji and whose family moved to Alaska when he was a toddler. Steve and Dorothy had their three children while living in Anchorage. They moved to Bemidji in 1990 to be closer to Steve's ailing mother.

Dorothy said they were looking to buy a greenhouse here, and Perkins Plants happened to be for sale at the time. But the adjoining house was not on the market.

"So we looked around the area for a good place to have a home," she said. But they preferred to live next to the greenhouse, and they were able to make a deal to buy the house and the business.

"It's a nice environment to raise children," Dorothy said. "So it has worked out really well for us."

Their youngest child, Jessica, was only 3 years old when the family moved to Bemidji.

"I was running around here as a little kid," Jessica said while taking a break from helping her mother prepare for opening day. "It's definitely been part of our family for a long time."

Jessica pointed to a post in the greenhouse that had been used to measure her height through the years. She knows it's going to be an emotional final season for Dorothy, but admires her mother's business sense and focus on customer service. Perkins Plants has survived as competition from other garden centers and big box stores has grown.

"It's amazing to have a female figure in your life who persevered through many different greenhouses and big box stores, all because she cares about what she does," Jessica said. "I'm very, very happy for her."

Then, watching as Dorothy reflected on 34 years at Perkins, she added, "You made a big impact, Mom."

Dorothy is looking forward to seeing many of her longtime customers as the season begins.

"That's the one part of it that I do truly enjoy," she said. "I enjoy taking time with each and every customer. If they want my help or advice they can tell me what they want, where they want to locate the plant, how much they want to spend, and so on. From there we just do a plan. Most times if the people are really happy with it they come in the next year and want to do the same thing we did last year. The people have been amazing."

Some of those customers are second-generation.

"They started with me, they've stayed with me, and their children are customers now," said Dorothy, who has five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. "I've seen so many women through pregnancies, and then their children come in. It's the people who have kept me going."