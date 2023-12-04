Longevity researcher says he’s found the healthiest breakfast option — plus 5 more to try

Looking for healthy breakfast options? Try tortillas topped with eggs or other healthy vegetables and herbs. | Stepanek Photography, stock.ado

It’s commonly believed that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and rightly so. After sleeping, your body lacks nutrients and needs food to replenish it, giving you the energy required to start your day.

According to Rush University, numerous studies have found substantial benefits to eating breakfast. People who eat breakfast:

Tend to have a lower BMI (body mass index).

Eat less fatty foods throughout the day.

Consuming the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables.

Higher daily calcium intake.

Higher daily fiber intake.

More focused throughout the day.

While researching the foods 100-year-olds eat, longevity researcher Dan Buettner said he found the world’s healthiest breakfast in Nicoya, Costa Rica, per CNBC.

A corn tortilla filled with black beans, rice, onion, red peppers and local herbs, Buettner explained the plethora of health benefits found in this simple dish:

“The corn tortillas, chewy with a nutty flavor, are an excellent source of whole-grain, low-glycemic complex carbohydrates. The wood ash breaks down the corn’s cell walls, making niacin (a B vitamin that plays a role in cell signaling and DNA repair) available, and freeing amino acids so the body can absorb them.”

Buettner adds, “The black beans contain the same pigment-based anthocyanins (antioxidants) found in blueberries. They’re rich, colon cleansing, blood pressure lowering and insulin regulating, and they are filled with folates like potassium and B vitamins to boot. The bean-and-rice combination creates a whole protein, which is to say all the amino acids necessary for human sustenance.”

5 healthy breakfast ideas

While breakfast is beneficial, the quality of the meal is crucial. Choosing a healthy breakfast can set the tone for nutritious choices throughout the day.

Here are five healthy breakfast options to consider:

1. Overnight oats

Overnight oats are a no-cook method of making oatmeal. Instead of cooking oatmeal on the stovetop or in the microwave, you soak the raw oats with liquid such as milk, almond milk or yogurt. During this time, the oats absorb the liquid and soften, becoming similar in texture to traditionally cooked oatmeal.

“Overnight oats contain a healthy mixture of complex carbohydrates, fiber, protein and healthy fats that will fill you up and give you long-lasting energy,” according to The Foodie Physician.

2. Greek yogurt

High in protein and calcium, Greek yogurt can be a healthy and filling breakfast option. “Greek yogurt contains more protein compared to regular yogurt. It’s also a good source of calcium and provides probiotics that are good for your gut health,” per Eatingwell.

Choose plain yogurt to avoid added sugars and top with fruits, nuts, or a drizzle of honey to make your meal more filling and enjoyable.

3. Smoothies

A quick and easy option, smoothies can be packed with fruits, vegetables, protein (like Greek yogurt or protein powder) and healthy fats (like avocado or nut butter).

“One of the benefits of drinking smoothies for breakfast is that they can provide a source of energy and protein,” the Spine and Pain Clinics of North America said. “Research studies have found that higher protein intake makes people feel fuller and reduces food cravings later in the day. Proteins are complex molecules that take longer to break down than carbohydrates, so they provide longer-lasting energy.”

Smoothies can also be a time-saver meal for those who don’t feel they have enough time in the morning to make a proper breakfast.

4. Eggs

Versatile and packed with protein, eggs help keep you full. They also contain essential nutrients like vitamin D and choline. They're a healthy choice whether over-easy, scrambled, or an omelet.

“Eggs are one of the few foods that should be classified as ‘superfoods.’ They are loaded with nutrients, some of which are rare in the modern diet,” according to Healthline.

5. Chia seed pudding

Mixed with a liquid like almond milk and left to sit overnight, the combined ingredients create a pudding-like texture. Try adding fruits and nuts for extra flavor and nutrients.

“Chia pudding is high in protein, full of omega-3s, packed with fiber and helps keep you full and satisfied all day long,” per Simply Quinoa. “It’s also meal-prep friendly, which makes it all that much better for busy moms and professionals.”

The best breakfast for you depends on your health goals, dietary preferences and needs. It’s also important to pay attention to portion sizes and balance your breakfast with a good mix of protein, healthy fats and fiber.