How Long Does The Shingles Vaccine Protect You For?

Shingrix, a shingles vaccine in the U.S., provides seven to 10 years of protection following the initial two-dose administration, according to infectious disease experts.

Shingles vaccine efficacy may decline over time, influenced by factors such as age and the strength of a person’s immune system.

There is currently no Shingrix booster shot.







The shingles vaccine used in the United States, called Shingrix, is more than 90% effective at preventing shingles. Since it’s only been FDA-approved since 2017, there’s not an extensive amount of information about how long that effectiveness lasts. But research on the duration is emerging every year.

Shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful skin rash with blisters that can occur anywhere on the body, Sarath Nath, MD, an infectious disease expert and assistant professor at Stony Brook Medicine, told Verywell.

It’s caused by varicella zoster virus (VZV), which is the same virus that causes chickenpox, Nath said. After a person recovers from chickenpox, the virus stays inactive in their body, however, it can reactivate years later, causing shingles.

One of the best ways to prevent shingles is to get vaccinated. If you get the Shingrix vaccine, here’s how long it’s expected to provide protection and the factors that can impact its effectiveness over time.







Takeaway

About one in three people in the U.S. will develop shingles. An estimated 1 million people get the infection each year.







How Long Does The Shingles Vaccine Protect You?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Shingrix offers about seven years of protection against shingles. A 2022 study with over 7,400 participants looked at vaccine recipients five to seven years after vaccination, demonstrating it was still about 91% effective.

A study published earlier this month in BMJ assessed the efficacy of an older shingles vaccine, Zostavax, which used a weakened live varicella zoster virus. The results showed effectiveness of the live shingles vaccine is the highest in the first year after a person receives the shot, but declines over time. Vaccine effectiveness waned to 50% in the second year, 27% in the eighth year, and 15% after 10 years. Zostavax is no longer used in the U.S. precisely because of its lower efficacy.

The Shingrix vaccine is a recombinant vaccine and doesn’t use the live virus.

“The recombinant vaccine has been here only for a few years,” Nath said. “It is likely that the Shingrix vaccine is effective for even longer than seven years, but we will need time to know.”

Although the vaccine’s effectiveness may wane over time, Linda Yancey, MD, an infectious disease specialist at Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston, said that the vaccine does continue to provide protection against shingles.

“All vaccines are most effective just after they have been given,” Yancey told Verywell. “There is no one answer to the question of how long a vaccine is effective. It is going to vary from person to person. Every patient is unique.”







Who Should Get the Shingles Vaccine?

The CDC recommends adults aged 50 and older receive two doses of the Shingrix vaccine spaced two to six months apart. Those who are 19 years and older who have weakened immune systems because of disease or medication should also get two doses of the Shingrix vaccine.

If someone misses the second shot, they should start the two-shot series over again.







Factors That Impact Vaccine Effectiveness Over Time

Vaccine effectiveness can decline over time for various reasons, Nath said. One of those factors is waning immunity, where the body’s initial response to the vaccine weakens over the years. In addition, certain viruses and bacteria might change or mutate over time, potentially making the vaccine less effective against newer strains.

Other factors like age, health conditions, and individual immune responses may also contribute to the gradual decrease in vaccine effectiveness, Yancey said. For instance, treatments like chemotherapy and immunosuppressants can weaken the immune system and lessen how much protection a vaccine can offer.

The biggest impediment to effectiveness, however, is age.

“Vaccines work best in people with strong immune systems,” Yancey said. “A healthy 50-year-old will get good robust protection for a long time, an ill 89-year-old, less so. However, some protection is better than no protection, so there is no age cap on the vaccine.”

Is There a Shingles Booster?

At this time, there is no booster shot available or used for shingles.

“This could change over time as we get more information on the duration of protection,” Yancey said. “Science is always moving forward.”

While it is possible to contract shingles after getting vaccinated, Nath said the risk of getting shingles is much lower in people who have already been vaccinated.

Treatment Options for Shingles

If you experience any symptoms associated with shingles, including skin sensitivity, itching, tingling, rash, or blisters, contact your healthcare provider for a proper diagnosis. Your provider may prescribe antivirals like acyclovir to speed recovery, and analgesics to help alleviate symptoms.

“Analgesics (pain killers) are often needed in patients with shingles and rarely we use steroids to decrease inflammation,” Nath said.

Other treatment options may include:

Creams or lotions to relieve any itching

Cold compresses can be applied to affected or inflamed skin areas

Antiviral medicines, such as acyclovir, valacyclovir, and famciclovir

Antidepressants

Anticonvulsants







What This Means For You

The shingles vaccine has been found to be effective for seven to 10 years after the two-dose administration. There is no booster shot available for the shingles vaccine, but experts say that might change in the future. Contact your healthcare provider to see if you’re eligible to receive the shingles vaccine.







