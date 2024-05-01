Long-distance couples ranked this Florida city a top 15 destination for a move

Would you move for love?

Long-distance couples all reach a point where the idea of living near each other becomes more appealing and even necessary.

A recent survey from DatingAdvice.com polled people from across the country that are in long-distance relationships to ask them how long they think a long-distance relationship can last before one or both people have to move.

The poll also asked participants to give feedback on whether the city their partner lives in is a factor when deciding whether to move for them.

Here’s how long survey participants said they think a long-distance relationship can last and where Florida cities ranked on the list of the least and most desirable places for people considering a move for their relationship.

What is the average length of a long-distance relationship?

There’s not a one-size-fits-all statistic to answer this question.

If you Google it, you’ll get answers ranging anywhere from four months to three years. How long you and your long-distance partner last depends on a lot of factors that are unique to you and your relationship.

Distance is one thing that makes each long-distance relationship unique. Maintaining a healthy relationship can be a lot harder from a flight away from your significant other than from a few hours' drive away. But most people consider any distance further than a one-to-two hour drive a long-distance relationship.

In the survey from DatingAdvice.com, the average answer to how long participants said a long-distance relationship could last before relocating or breaking up was just under two years (one year and 11 months).

Of the respondents that said they’ve already moved for their partner (or vice versa):

57% said leaving their family was the biggest sacrifice.

23% said there were heated arguments over who should relocate.

18% said a shift in lifestyle was a primary concern of theirs.

16% said moving to be nearer to each other introduced new obstacles.

15% said that leaving behind friends was the hardest part.

11% said they broke up after their move.

10% said the job hunt was a formidable challenge.

What is the best city in the U.S. to move for love?

The survey also ranked “the top cities where distant lovers are most eager to move for the sake of togetherness.” And Port St. Lucie made the top 15, taking 13th place. Four other Florida cities made the top 50 (out of 250).

Here’s DatingAdvice.com’s list of the most desirable cities for long-distance couples looking to move:

San Francisco, California New York, New York Buffalo, New York Fresno, California Jackson, Mississippi Brownsville, Texas Norman, Oklahoma Plano, Texas Thousand Oaks, California Irvine, California Akron, Ohio Fort Wayne, Indiana Port St. Lucie, Florida Columbus, Ohio Pomona, California

Here are the Florida cities that ranked in the top 50:

32. Coral Springs, Florida

37. Tampa, Florida

43. Jacksonville, Florida

