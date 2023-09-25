Why you can trust us
Hurry! This fleece blanket with nearly 15,000 perfect reviews is just $14 (55% off) today

Korin Miller
Updated ·2 min read
0

What is it?

A good throw blanket is a quick and easy way to elevate your living room or bedroom — just toss on the blanket and go about your day. It's also incredibly convenient to have one of these handy for when the temperatures dip. But fleece throw blankets can be pricey. At least, they normally are. Right now, Amazon is running a one-day say on the Lomao Flannel Blanket with Pompom Fringe in a range of colors. You can score this pretty throw for under $15 (up to 55% off with coupon) — and Prime members get early access to this sale.

Amazon

Lomao Flannel Blanket with Pompom Fringe

$14$28
Save $14 with coupon

This cozy throw blanket looks amazing tossed over a chair — or wrapped around your body. Choose from a huge range of colors. 

Save $14 with coupon
$14 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?

Fleece throw blankets can run you upwards of $100. This blanket is a mere $14.45 when you click the on-page coupon. At that price, you can really load up.

Why do I need this?

The Lomao blanket has everything you need in a cozy throw for your living room or bedroom. It's made from 330 GSM 100% microfiber polyester for a warm and soft feel in fabric that won't pill or shed.

The fuzzy texture is perfect for naps on the couch or to add extra warmth to your bed on chillier days. And, unlike many fleece blankets, this one has a chic pompom trim for added style.

Choose from 21 different shades in a range of sizes, including this 51 x 63-inch version. Happen to spill something on your new blanket? Don't stress it. You can toss this in the washing machine on cold and tumble dry low to freshen it up.

chairs with blanket
Elevate your couch, chairs and more with this pretty throw. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

Nearly 15,000 Amazon shoppers rave about this stylish throw blanket. "Love this blanket for my chair," said a five-star fan. "The color is a mustard yellow and perfect to cozy up in. It feels so plush, and soft on both sides."

A fellow happy customer gave the Lomao blanket the thumbs up for its cuddly feel. "This blanket is super soft and just the right size for my naps. I absolutely love it," they said. For what it's worth, several owners say the Lomao blanket holds up well. "I bought this blanket about three years ago," shared a satisfied shopper. "It is still soft and in great shape."

Again, this sale is just for today. Snag a comfortable fleece blanket at a serious discount while you still can.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

