Hurry! This fleece blanket with nearly 15,000 perfect reviews is just $14 (55% off) today
What is it?
A good throw blanket is a quick and easy way to elevate your living room or bedroom — just toss on the blanket and go about your day. It's also incredibly convenient to have one of these handy for when the temperatures dip. But fleece throw blankets can be pricey. At least, they normally are. Right now, Amazon is running a one-day say on the Lomao Flannel Blanket with Pompom Fringe in a range of colors. You can score this pretty throw for under $15 (up to 55% off with coupon) — and Prime members get early access to this sale.
This cozy throw blanket looks amazing tossed over a chair — or wrapped around your body. Choose from a huge range of colors.
Why is it a good deal?
Fleece throw blankets can run you upwards of $100. This blanket is a mere $14.45 when you click the on-page coupon. At that price, you can really load up.
Why do I need this?
The Lomao blanket has everything you need in a cozy throw for your living room or bedroom. It's made from 330 GSM 100% microfiber polyester for a warm and soft feel in fabric that won't pill or shed.
The fuzzy texture is perfect for naps on the couch or to add extra warmth to your bed on chillier days. And, unlike many fleece blankets, this one has a chic pompom trim for added style.
Choose from 21 different shades in a range of sizes, including this 51 x 63-inch version. Happen to spill something on your new blanket? Don't stress it. You can toss this in the washing machine on cold and tumble dry low to freshen it up.
What reviewers say
Nearly 15,000 Amazon shoppers rave about this stylish throw blanket. "Love this blanket for my chair," said a five-star fan. "The color is a mustard yellow and perfect to cozy up in. It feels so plush, and soft on both sides."
A fellow happy customer gave the Lomao blanket the thumbs up for its cuddly feel. "This blanket is super soft and just the right size for my naps. I absolutely love it," they said. For what it's worth, several owners say the Lomao blanket holds up well. "I bought this blanket about three years ago," shared a satisfied shopper. "It is still soft and in great shape."
Again, this sale is just for today. Snag a comfortable fleece blanket at a serious discount while you still can.
Made from a fleecy flannel, this throw blanket is next-level soft and warm. It's also fade resistant and tear resistant for the just in case.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
Hotor Car Trash Can$5$18Save $13 with coupon
Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount$24with coupon
VacLife Tire Inflator$28$45Save $17
Noco Boost Plus UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter$100$125Save $25
AstroAI Tire Inflator$26$45Save $19 with coupon
Apps2Car Tablet Car Mount Holder$20$30Save $10
Avapow Car Battery Jump Starter$115$200Save $85 with coupon
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel$7$12Save $5
Vacuums
Lefant Robot Vacuum$190
Zcwa Robot Vacuum$170$600Save $430 with coupon
Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110$600Save $490 with coupon
iRobot Roomba 692$189$300Save $111
Inse Cordless Vacuum$100
Yeedi Robot Vacuum$120$200Save $80 with coupon
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum$229$260Save $31
Kitchen
Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set$25$65Save $40
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$10$30Save $20
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set$150$345Save $195
Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet$20$34Save $14
Staub Petite Ceramic Pumpkin$35$57Save $22
Henckels 7-Piece Knife Set$80$140Save $60
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker$74$100Save $26
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set$65$160Save $95
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine$169$199Save $30
Home
Cozsinoor Queen-Size Pillows, 2-Pack$25$50Save $25 with coupon
FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool$10$20Save $10
Stardrops the Pink Stuff$5$6Save $1
Softlife Rug (4 x 5.3 Feet)$20$40Save $20 with coupon
Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple Candle$17$31Save $14
Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$10$17Save $7
Coogam Halloween Bats Decorations, 60 Pieces$10$15Save $5
CGK Unlimited 4-Piece Queen Sheet Set$30$40Save $10
Ticonn Extra-Large Moving Bags, 6-Pack$27$50Save $23 with coupon
Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Symphony Pillow$76$119Save $43
AquaDance 7" Rainfall Showerhead$35$46Save $11
OGHom Clothing Steamer$28$34Save $6
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2$6$12Save $6 with coupon
Goosh 5-Foot Inflatable Ghost$32$50Save $18
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill$99$179Save $80
Jinghong Fall Wreath$18$30Save $12