Local teacher Keyana Hatton could be named 'America's Favorite Teacher' by Reader's Digest

Apr. 22—Keyana Hatton, an art teacher at South Aiken Baptist Christian School, has made it to the top 10 in Reader's Digest's America's Favorite Teacher competition — an accomplishment that she said she "can't believe."

Hatton said she never expected to make it this far after taking a chance on applying for the competition. Shortly after she applied, she received a text saying she had been selected to compete.

"Even if I don't win the competition, I'm still blessed that I was able to be in it and also show people that I have a huge passion for what I do ," she said.

The competition consists of nine rounds, where teachers with the most votes in each round continue forward. Hatton has made it to round three, which has been narrowed down from 20 candidates since March.

Hatton said that people can vote for her once daily for free, or submit more votes when they make a donation to Teach for America through her America's Favorite Teacher webpage. "The money's going to a good cause," she said.

The winning teacher, who will be announced in June after the final round, will receive a trip to Hawaii, $25,000 and an article in Reader's Digest. Hatton said that she would like to donate this money to SABCS if she wins.

Hatton looks forward to what being named America's Favorite Teacher could mean for her school: "I feel like if I were able to win, it would be a difference for the school ... people who don't send their kids to private school may look at this school just because of that."

One specific project she'd like to work on with the money is a biblical devotion program for the girls of the school.

A survivor of domestic abuse, Hatton says that she cherishes the support group she's found at SABCS.

"This is my second year here, so just the fact that, you know, I've gained not only coworkers but family, it's just, I can't even explain that feeling. It's crazy," she said.

Hatton said that if she could tell her students one thing, it would be "not ever to give up."

"I would tell them to just keep pushing toward what you want to do in life," she continued. "Always stay positive, pray in everything you do, because prayer always comes first. God comes first in everything you do ... I would just tell them don't give up, and just keep looking forward."