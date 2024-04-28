Local nonprofits can use your support. Check out these area fundraisers

Have some fun and support a good cause with these fundraisers for local nonprofits:

Vidalia Sweet Onion Sale

Deadline to order is Tuesday, April 30

Order by phone or email

The Chewsville Lions Club is selling Vidalia sweet onions. A 5-pound bag is $8 and a 10-pound bag is $16. Orders can be picked up from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, and Friday, May 10, at Bethel United Methodist Church (Chewsville), 21006 Twin Springs Drive, Smithsburg. There also will be a Chambersburg, Pa., pickup spot with details to be determined. To order, call 301-748-4578 or 301-491-3629, or email ogc95@comcast.net. Deadline to order is April 30. Proceeds benefit the club's food bank, clothing drive and other charitable services.

Meat Raffle

Friday, May 3 - doors open 5 p.m., meal 6 p.m. and raffle 7 p.m.

South Mountain Volunteer Fire Department

11207 Loop Road

Fayetteville, Pa.

Tickets $20 at the door, includes all 10 rounds with five chances to win each round. Meal is fish and chips with coleslaw. Call 717-749-5733 or go to southmountainvfd.org.

Take-out meatloaf dinners will be sold by The Pikeside Men's Ministry on Friday, May 3, from 4 p.m. until sold out at Pikeside United Methodist Church, 25 Paynes Ford Road, Martinsburg, W.Va.

First Friday Take-Out Meatloaf Dinner

Friday, May 3 - 4 p.m. until sold out

Pikeside United Methodist Church

5 Paynes Ford Road

Martinsburg, W.Va.

$8 includes meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert. Advance orders recommended. Call 304-263-4633. All proceeds support Pikeside Men's Ministry's work to help Boy Scouts and the community. Go to www.pikesideumc.org.

Week-Long Book Sale

Saturday, May 4, through Saturday, May 11 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (closed Sunday)

Booksavers of Maryland

13625 Pennsylvania Ave.

Hagerstown

Thousands of used books sold by the pound. Proceeds benefit Booksavers of Maryland's mission and education programs. Call 301-665-1525 or go to booksavers.org.

Blues, Brews & Barbecue

Saturday, May 4 - 4 to 8 p.m.

Capitol Theatre Center's backlot

159 S. Main St.

Chambersburg, Pa.

Rain or shine (if raining, bands move inside). Annual outdoor event with live music: Skyla Burrell Band and Jo Blues Band. Food trucks, beer, wine, concessions available for purchase. Bring chair. $20 ($10 children ages 10 and younger). Go to thecapitoltheatre.org or call 717-263-0202 option 1. Proceeds benefit the theater.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Upcoming Hagerstown-area fundraisers