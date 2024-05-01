Local home designers open Oakstreet Shoppe storefront in south downtown Abilene

Down the block from the Taylor County Courthouse in the SoDA District sits a shop with a periwinkle door.

A business name stamped with its street location is sure to stick with shoppers — even though what could be found inside is memorable all on its own.

Oakstreet Shoppe on the corner of Oak Street and South Second opened its doors to the community in April and has invited customers to shop unique designs and vintage interior finds for the home of their dreams.

Oakstreet Shoppe has been a business in the making since the lot was purchased seven years ago. Rebecca and Lucas Gibbs invite Abilene to stop in and get home design inspiration April 19.

The business owned by Rebecca and Lucas Gibbs has been around much longer than the Oakstreet Shoppe storefront.

After both graduated from Abilene Christian University in 2008, the couple tapped into their experience in interior design and carpentry to establish Gibbs Design + Build.

The living room design welcomes in guests to Oakstreet Shoppe April 19. The storefront opened in April and offers design inspiration for every aesthetic.

"I have run my interior design company out of my house for the last 12 years. We needed more space to spread out, and my team is growing. So that's when we decided to make downtown our home," Rebecca said.

The Gibbs bought their current storefront lot when a metal shack sat vacant there nearly seven years ago. They decided to clear the lot and build a space where they could connect with the Abilene community and be a source of inspiration for home design.

Pillows with messages, "I love that for you," and "Bless your heart," sit on a displayed couch in Oakstreet Shoppe April 19.

"We decided to have a little retail space so we can have some interaction with our Abilene community. My husband has a workspace in the back for his carpentry, and now I have enough space for my team because before we were all squished into a one bedroom with four desks," Rebecca said.

The retail side of the business is new with the open storefront in the SoDA District. Since the start, the couple's most profitable service has been in building two to three custom homes a year.

An elaborate tablescape showcases dinnerware, glassware and home essentials perfect for the spring garden party or Sunday dinner at Oakstreet Shoppe on April 19.

"We're definitely more of the quality versus quantity mindset," Rebecca said. "We like to be very detailed when customizing to our few clients and their needs. I don't want their space to feel like it's just a 'copy paste' from Pinterest."

Many of the pieces sold to customers are one of a kind and vintage finds, she said. They also collaborate with U.S. manufacturers to create custom pieces for clients that feel "heirloom-quality."

Oakstreet Shoppe owner Rebecca Gibbs shows off this one of a kind art piece displayed in the store April 19. The owners personally source pieces from local artists to sell in the store.

The retail side of the business is a new venture, especially with the addition of the Oakstreet Shoppe website and storefront, Rebecca said. But they have seen sales start to ramp up across the country.

With a wide selection of bedding, furniture, dinnerware, art and home essentials, there is something in store for everyone.

The store gives off an eclectic design aesthetic, and there is not a style the Gibbs shy away from.

"We love all different types of design aesthetics. We really appreciate modern, minimalist, traditional, all across the board," she said.

Throughout the Oakstreet Shoppe storefront is an array of displays that feel homey and lived in like this kitchen remodel on April 19.

The message Oakstreet Shoppe wants to share with Abilene is this: Come in and be inspired.

"I want people to feel like they can come in and window shop. Just because you walk in the doors doesn't mean you're committing to buying a sofa or anything," Rebecca said.

A cabinet full of dinnerware and glassware sit uniformly at Oakstreet Shoppe on Friday, April 19, 2024. The retail store offers a variety of home essentials to purchase.

"This is a place for inspiration and connection. I just want Abilene to have exposure to something different," she said.

To see what's in store, go to oakstreetshoppe.com or stop by at 149 Oak Street in Abilene.

