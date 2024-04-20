Local Earth Day events lined up

Apr. 19—Earth Day is Monday, and the following related events are scheduled for this weekend:

The city of Elkhart will host an Earth Day event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Elkhart Environmental Center, 1717 E. Lusher Ave. This annual family-oriented event includes engaging, environmental educational activities for the whole family and provides free trees for residents to plant at home and increase the urban canopy.

An Earth Day Garden Clean Up will take place at DeFries Gardens, River Preserve County Park, 17477 C.R. 46, sponsored by Elkhart County Parks, from 10 a.m. to noon. Saturday.

Ignition Music Garage, 120 E. Washington St., will be hosting an Earth Day benefit concert Monday evening for Trees for Goshen, featuring three bands: Sanchez Agency, Charlie Millard, and VV Lightbody. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and showtime at 8 p.m. The cost is $15 for reserved seats and $10 for general (standing).