Lizzo calls for reproductive rights on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade: 'My body is nobody's business'

Lizzo is speaking out for reproductive rights in a new Yitty campaign coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling. (Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

Some six months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June, Lizzo is marking the 50th anniversary of the 1973 landmark ruling legalizing abortion with a new campaign for her shapewear brand, Yitty.

On Sunday, the singer posted a video about the fight for body autonomy, alongside images in which she and a handful of models — all wearing Yitty — speak out on reproductive and trans rights.

"Fifty years later we're still fighting the same fight for reproductive rights," the Grammy winner says in the video, in which she wears an off-white Yitty bra. "We at Yitty are about body autonomy. We don't want to just liberate bodies through clothing; we want to liberate bodies through our voices. We believe that only you should have a say on what you do and how you feel about your body, and you should have access to reproductive health.

"As a brand committed to uplifting all people, we are devastated by the reversal of Roe v. Wade, and we want to highlight these incredible activists and people who are fighting the fight on the front lines," she continued. "Because your body is nobody's business."

One "model" included in the campaign is Chloe, who says she was denied the right to an abortion, ultimately giving birth to a baby who died two days later.

"It's not fair to keep someone pregnant who does not want to be, whose baby has medical issues ... they deserve to have the choice," reads Chloe's quote, while another woman, Macy, addresses being screamed at as she sought out an abortion at age 17.

The Roe v. Wade anniversary, which falls one day after Saturday's March for Life demonstration in Washington, D.C., has also drawn reflections from political figures including Vice President Kamala Harris, who pledged to fight to "protect reproductive freedom," and celebrities like Busy Philipps, who have been outspoken about their own experiences with abortion.

"GET YOUR RELIGION OUT OF OUR BODIES," the actress wrote on Instagram.

