Lives that inspire: Advocates work for human rights, end to trafficking | Candace McKibben

STAC Volunteer and STAC Executive Director Robin Thompson. STAC serves as a referral agency for the National Human Trafficking Hotline and is a direct service provider to their clients.

Recently, I learned about a new not-for-profit organization in our community.

It was born of the concern and passion of a 2018 FSU Law School graduate who, while a student, worked with the Public Interest Law Center and volunteered with the FSU Center for the Advancement of Human Rights. Ashley Hamill, Esq., who has been a tireless advocate for improving the lives of immigrants and refugees in their communities, has opened the Family Immigration and Rights Center.

The center works with low-income, non-citizen children and families across North Florida, South Georgia, and South Alabama to overcome barriers to economic and social justice.

New nonprofit advocates for immigrants

Through internships, externships, law clerk positions, and volunteer work, FIRC aims to provide students and pro bono attorneys with education on substantive immigration and family law, training in fundamental advocacy skills based on best practices in client-centered, trauma-informed lawyering, and practical experience managing a law practice.

The website, firclaw.org has helpful links including resources for individuals and materials for pro-bono attorneys.

I am deeply moved by the courage and hope of a young, bright, brave woman to tackle such a controversial, monumental, and needed mission to assist the stranger in our land. A cherished principle of most religions and spiritual practices, seeing others as persons with the same fundamental needs and aspirations as our own, is central to becoming the best humans we can be.

Respecting the humanity and worth of others elevates our own humanity and worth. Baha’i, Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, Jainism, Judaism, Sikhism, Unitarian Universalism, and Humanitarianism, among others, encourage us “to love our neighbors as ourselves.” How meaningful to see this sort of positive human regard for others, all others, in action through the work that Ashley Hamill has invited us all to support.

I am reminded of another FSU Law School graduate whose passion for others has resulted in a lifetime mission of advocating for those whose human worth has been so disregarded they are seen as objects to be used for personal gain. She graduated from the FSU College of Law in Tallahassee in 1984, the same year she earned a Master's degree in International Studies and, to our betterment, has spent her career in Tallahassee, while serving the world at large.

Longtime advocacy leader

Robin Hassler Thompson, left, and Candace McKibben at the Holocaust Education Resource Council Remembrance Dinner, 2023.

Robin Hassler Thompson was the first in her family to pursue higher education and was a law-school classmate and friend of my husband, Bruce. She recalls Bruce giving her a ride home after classes when it was raining, and she could feel the force of the road water through the sliver-thin floorboard of his dilapidated car.

In a remarkable interview with the founder of Fiori Communications, Robin shares her life story. “How I Got Here,” with Dave Fiori. Found at fiorecommunications.com, Fiori focuses on Tallahassee-area leaders, business owners, and neighbors.

From her high school days, Robin knew she was interested in politics and in making a meaningful difference in the world. She has been inspired most in life by her mother, and at her mother’s suggestion was able, while still in high school, to be a volunteer chairperson in Jimmy Carter’s election campaign, even attending his inauguration. It was for her a pivotal event along with several others in her life, including listening to powerful mentors and being opened to life-changing opportunities.

After volunteering for Lawton Chiles’ Gubernatorial Campaign in the early '90s, Robin was hired by his administration as one of four policy advisors. Her area of expertise was criminal justice and women’s rights. Later, she helped to lead the first Task Force on Domestic Violence in Florida, work that is still impactful to this day. After her service in the Governor’s office, Robin opened her own consulting practice in 1999 to continue her human rights and justice work.

In 2001, she was invited by the US State Department on a mission to Bangladesh to study domestic violence fatalities. While there she visited a shelter where domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking victims were cared for. She found her heart touched deeply, and particularly by the 6-to 7-year-old boys she met who had been kidnapped into Saudi Arabia to serve as camel jockeys.

Their light body weight and shrill cries while on the camels made the animals run faster. She was horrified. While she was not certain of what to do, she knew that she had to do something, and committed at that time to do all she could to end human trafficking.

An intern with the FSU Center for the Advancement of Human Rights (far right) introduces art therapy in Thailand to victims of child sex trafficking.

Survive and thrive

Once back in the states, and within a few weeks, Robin received a call from Terry Coonan at the Florida State University Center for Advancement of Human Rights. He wondered if she was interested in working with the Center to target human trafficking here in Florida. Her enthusiasm could be felt through the phone.

After years of continued focus on the topic, making community presentations, writing significant publications, and serving on important focus groups and councils, like the National Advisory Council On Violence Against Women, Robin opened in 2015 the “Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center” (STAC) to end human trafficking, a goal she first set in 2001 while in Dhaka.

The name itself tells a story of resilience and hope, which is exactly what Robin has shown in remaining true to her desire to make a positive difference in the world. STAC is doing amazing work partnering with many organizations in the community and the nation. It has two focal points, direct aid and support to victims of sex or labor trafficking, and creating awareness of the issue in the community.

Like the website for FIRC that Ashely Hamill has recently launched, STAC has a website with excellent information, resources, training, and ways you can help. See, surviveandthriveadvocacy.org.

Month to raise awareness of human trafficking

During January, communities around the nation are encouraged to raise awareness of the ongoing threat of human trafficking. First named a national awareness day on Jan. 11, 2000, to coincide with the passage of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000, a significant piece of legislation in the US aimed at preventing and combating human trafficking, it extends beyond a day to the entire month.

The Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center will hold its Imagine Freedom Fundraiser on Jan. 30, 2024.

STAC has planned several events for January, including their annual Imagine Freedom Fundraiser from 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 30, at 621 Gallery. For tickets or to help sponsor the event, please go to the website, surviveandthriveadvocacy.org or email stac@surviveandthriveadvocacy.org or call 850-597-2080.

I find these local women inspirational, and hope we all will find ways to support them in the important work they are doing for the good of our community and the world.

Robin said recently what I believe Ashley would affirm, “I hope to never stop doing work I find meaningful.” I pray we might have the same spirit of loving our neighbors as do these powerful women as we encourage them in their work.

The Rev. Candace McKibben

The Rev. Candace McKibben is an ordained minister and pastor of Tallahassee Fellowship.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Lives that inspire: Advocating for immigrants, fighting trafficking