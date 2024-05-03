Little Traverse Conservancy plans plenty of May events

Two people walk dogs on the Elmer Johnston Nature Preserve.

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — Those looking to venture outside and enjoy local nature preserves this month have a full slate of Little Traverse Conservancy events to look forward to.

From a wildflower walk to star gazing, here’s what the conservancy has planned in May:

Pine tree planting at the David H. Irish Nature Preserve

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4

Where: David H. Irish Nature Preserve in Harbor Springs

What: Help plant 500 trees to replace the trees lost during last year’s spring drought. According to the conservancy, these new pines are being planted with the hopes of them being more resilient and creating shadier conditions to allow more diverse species to be planted in the future. Registration is required. Snacks and water will be provided.

Volunteers plant trees at the Consuelo Diane and Charles L. Wilson Jr Working Forest Reserve.

Tree planting at the Consuelo Diane and Charles L. Wilson Jr. Working Forest Reserve

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 5

Where: Consuelo Diane and Charles L. Wilson Jr. Working Forest Reserve in Harbor Spring

What: Volunteers will plant 500 trees to help reforest an old field that is currently invaded with invasive knapweed. According to the conservancy, the hope is that the trees will eventually shade out the invasive plant and allow the development of mesic northern hardwood forests. Registration is required. Snacks and water will be provided.

A Mother's Day walk at the Elmer Johnston Nature Preserve in Harbor Springs promises plenty of wildflowers and scenic Lake Michigan views.

Mother’s Day Wildflower Walk

When: 3:30-5 p.m. on Friday, May 10

Where: Elmer Johnston Nature Preserve in Harbor Springs

What: Conservation Specialist Amy Lipson will lead a hike through the Elmer Johnston Nature Preserve near Good Hart. Along with spring wildflowers, attendees can expect scenic views of Lake Michigan.

Become a Citizen Scientist — An Earth Week Plus event

When: 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 11

Where: Location TBD near Cheboygan

What: In partnership with Earth Week Plus, conservancy staff will teach guests how to identify species and contribute to conservation and biodiversity as a volunteer through use of the iNaturalist app. The group will practice using the app as they explore a nature preserve near Cheboygan.

Listening in the Dark: Soundscapes in the Night Sky

When: 9-10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15

Where: The Headlands International Dark Sky Park in Mackinaw City

What: The Good Hart Artist Residency, Headlands International Dark Sky Park and Little Traverse Conservancy are partnering together to offer this unique musical experience. Participants will embark on a guided hike at sunset to silently observe the night music of nature. Afterwards, they will gather in the Waterfront Event Center to hear works composed and played by Good Hart Artist Residency Composer-in-Residence Susan Mayo, a soundscape artist, composer and cellist.Registration is required for all events. For more information, visit landtrust.org/events.

— Contact Jillian Fellows at jfellows@petoskeynews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Little Traverse Conservancy plans plenty of May events