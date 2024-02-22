'Little soundbar, big sound': This top-rated gem is down to $33 — save over 65%

Do you feel like you're missing out on part of your home entertainment experience? If you're relying on your TV speakers, you probably are. Televisions tend to broadcast sound from the back, so not only are you getting reflected audio, but it's also not as full as it could be. This Topvision soundbar — a wild $33 right now, down from $100 — might be the solution you didn't know you were looking for. It creates a 3D soundscape that makes you feel like you're in the middle of the action.

Why is this a good deal?

Um ... it's $33. That's less than the cost of a dinner out. If you look for other soundbars of this caliber, you'll pay significantly more. A quick search shows that even a basic soundbar from Bose might cost $280, while even a budget-friendly Philips soundbar is $88.

Why do I need this?

Let's start by talking about the features. There are three EQ, or equalization, modes on this soundbar. That means three different settings to determine how sound should be focused. Music might require a more balanced output, while movies will put greater emphasis on dialogue and sound effects. The three options with the Topvision are music, movies and news.

The soundbar works with Bluetooth and can support both wired and wireless connections. It uses two speakers to fill a room with sound. And when we say fill a room, we mean fill a room — it creates awesome stereo-like effects, giving the illusion of full surround sound without the need for other speakers. It's particularly effective when placed in a small room, versus a huge space.

Perhaps the most important aspect of this soundbar is just how easy it is to set up. You can pair it with your mobile phone to play music, and you can plug the auxiliary and RCA inputs into a TV. You don't have to be an audio expert to hook this puppy up; it's basically plug-and-play. This shopper can attest to that: "This small soundbar is a winner. Great sound for small- and medium-sized rooms. Quick, easy setup."

This soundbar is on the smaller side (it's less than 2 feet long), which might make it seem less powerful — but don't let its size fool you. Big things come in small packages.

Topvision should have changed its name to Tophearing for this particular product, but you get the idea. (Walmart)

What reviewers say:

"Little sound bar, big sound!" said another user. "I am using this in our kitchen, and it is awesome. Yes, it's on the smaller side, but the quality of the sound is what sets it apart from others. Big bass and treble. And the remote lets you control it from other rooms."

One shopper said, "I live in a fairly small house and wanted something with just a little more volume. I am hard of hearing and usually have subtitles on television speakers that don't quite have the depth of a soundbar. This product is way better than what I expected. If you do live in a smaller space and need a little more volume equalizer sound, this is the one to get."

"This is a great little soundbar. Nice sound! I got it for a temporary setup with my projector, but it sounds so good I am not changing it," wrote another reviewer.

