'Little People, Big World' star Zach Roloff squats 390 pounds: 'I am so proud of my man,' says wife Tori

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff is showing the world what he’s capable of.

The reality star, who's been a staple on the hit TLC show for nearly 22 seasons, has been upping his game at the gym for quite some time with the help of trainer David Clapp and the staff at Kabuki Strength in Oregon.

In a recent Instagram post, Zach’s wife Tori Roloff took the opportunity to brag about her husband's skills in a video chronicling his progress.

In the post, Zach is seen starting off a squatting session at 355 pounds before he gradually moves to 370. Then, he adds more weight, bringing it to 382 pounds.

"Give him more!!!" flashes across the screen as Zach discusses the decision to add more weight with three trainers who spotted him every step of the way.

When he makes it to 390, his wife and two children, Jackson and Lilah, couldn’t be more elated and supportive.

"[Zach] won’t brag about himself so I’ll do it for him!!" a proud Tori writes in the caption. "Today he set an unofficial record of 390 pounds squat!! Wow. I am so proud of my man. So impressive. I can’t even lift the bar!"

She went on to explain that Zach "started with the goal of being able to pick up his kids more easily." Now, she writes, "he can pick up 11 Jackson’s at once."

The accomplishment elicited a slew of support from commenters.

"The inspiration and the fire he has is truly inspiring!!" wrote a fan. "Also legit loving you & your little ones fueling it cheering him on. Now that is #Goals"

"Way to go Zach!! That’s so awesome!!" another wrote.

"That's amazing!! Got teary eyed watching his astonishment in himself but the kiddos admiration was the cherry on top!!" added another.

The post comes a few months after it was revealed that Zach may one day be following in his father Matt Roloff’s footsteps as he's considering buying out his mother Amy’s portion of the family farm.

"When my mom moved off the farm, I put my hat in the ring to possibly buy her out on the north side," he said on the episode, which aired in May. "We've tabled the discussion for now, though, because our long-term farm employee ... decided to rent out the house for a few months."

If he buys out the farm at least he’ll have plenty of things to lift! Congrats on the accomplishment, Zach!

