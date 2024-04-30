Little girl surprised with cake at memorial birthday party

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Fiona Turner’s response to tragedy is one which has been recognized throughout the southern Colorado community and by the family members of Ellie and Aden Wentz. Turner started a little library in honor of her friends, who were senselessly killed in December of 2023, and now Ellie and Aden’s grandmother is returning that kind gesture with one of her own.

“It just really touched my heart,” said Linda Singler, Ellie and Aden’s grandmother. “That’s why I want to do something nice for Fiona today, to show her how much we appreciated what she did.”

Fiona Turner looked out on the rock garden, which has grown over the past month, now filled with more vibrant colors and kind words.

After losing her two cherished friends in December, Turner navigated her grief with the help of her mother, transforming their front yard into a place of love and remembrance filled with a rock garden, bench, and the creation of Fiona’s Cozy Little Library.

Pages of friendship: Fiona’s Cozy Little Library

April 29 holds special significance for those who knew Ellie Wentz; it marks her birthday, and this year, she would have turned 10. Linda Singler was determined that the day would be filled with kindness and joy, honoring it just like how Ellie would have wanted.

Courtesy: Linda Singler

Courtesy: Linda Singler

“Ellie’s birthday today and just in her memory, do something kind and nice,” Linda Singler said. “What we’re going to do is something to surprise Fiona, her little friend who made her that beautiful memorial, where she was going to have a birthday party today to celebrate Ellie’s birthday with another little girl from her book club.”

A bright pink and purple unicorn cake was part of the heartwarming surprise for Fiona. What made the gesture even more special was its resemblance to a past drawing made by Ellie.

“She loved to make things,” Singler said. “I’m wearing her little bracelet that she made, and she was always making necklaces and all kinds of stuff. I found this little book in one of her purses, and it was just full of unicorns.”

Linda Singler surprised Fiona Turner with this unicorn cake as part of Fiona’s birthday celebration for Ellie.

This birthday celebration was made a little sweeter and more special, and Fiona knew exactly what Ellie would have said if she were there.

“She would take the whole cake, and she’d say ‘mine,'” Fiona said. “You can have this horn with a little bit of frosting.”

This heartfelt surprise meant the world to Fiona, who had no idea this would happen. As she took in the sight of the cake and the thoughtful surprise, she realized how impactful this action was.

“[It’s] really special because it wouldn’t really be a birthday without a cake,” said Fiona Turner.

Fiona Turner wears several friendship bracelets, beaded ones with Ellie’s name can be spotted.

A birthday surprise was filled with both tears and hugs, along with the hope that others too would perform acts of kindness throughout southern Colorado.

“She would have loved to have had that birthday party with Fiona,” Singler said. “So, she’ll be there in spirit.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.