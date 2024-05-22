LIST: Breckenridge Airshow, Tinker Bell Tea & other Big Country events this weekend

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend in the Big Country? Check out this list of events for this upcoming weekend (May 24-26).

Throughout the weekend:

Breckenridge Airshow

Saturday and Sunday

100 East Elm, Breckenridge

Moonlight and Magnolias

Friday through Sunday

Abilene Community Theatre – 809 Barrow Street

United States Speciality Sports Assn. 2024 Memorial Day Madness Tournament

Friday through Sunday

Lake Kirby Softball Complex – 5650 Maple Street

Friday, May 24:

Memorial Day Celebration

3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

CBD House of Healing – 3462 Catclaw Drive

Family Fun: The Wild West

4:00 to 4:45 p.m.

Abilene Public Library South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

Urban Eats Wine Dinner

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The Winery at Willow Creek – 4353 South Treadaway Blvd.

Saturday, May 25:

Abilene Farmer’s Market

8:00 a.m. to noon

North 1st and Mesquite (Across From Frontier Texas)

Free Saturday Seminar – Entomology

9:00 a.m. to noon

1982 Lytle Way

Tinker Bell Tea

10:00 a.m. to noon

McMurry University – 1400 Sayles Boulevard

Memorial Day Cornhole Tournament

Beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Mall of Abilene – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

Historic Reenactment of the 1884 Pine Street Shootout

Noon to 12:30 p.m.

Frontier Texas – 625 North 1st Street

Sunday, May 26:

Prep Academy’s 3rd Annual Recita: Out of this World

Beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Paramount Abilene – 352 Cypress Street

Silent Book Club

6:00 to 7:15 p.m.

Seven and One Books – 1138 North 2nd Street

Live music:

