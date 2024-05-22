LIST: Breckenridge Airshow, Tinker Bell Tea & other Big Country events this weekend
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend in the Big Country? Check out this list of events for this upcoming weekend (May 24-26).
Hospice of The Big Country to host butterfly release memorial ceremony
Throughout the weekend:
Breckenridge Airshow
Saturday and Sunday
100 East Elm, Breckenridge
Moonlight and Magnolias
Friday through Sunday
Abilene Community Theatre – 809 Barrow Street
United States Speciality Sports Assn. 2024 Memorial Day Madness Tournament
Friday through Sunday
Lake Kirby Softball Complex – 5650 Maple Street
Abilene Community Theatre take comedic look behind the scenes of a Hollywood classic in Moonlight & Magnolias
Friday, May 24:
Memorial Day Celebration
3:00 to 7:00 p.m.
CBD House of Healing – 3462 Catclaw Drive
Family Fun: The Wild West
4:00 to 4:45 p.m.
Abilene Public Library South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
Urban Eats Wine Dinner
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
The Winery at Willow Creek – 4353 South Treadaway Blvd.
Saturday, May 25:
Abilene Farmer’s Market
8:00 a.m. to noon
North 1st and Mesquite (Across From Frontier Texas)
Free Saturday Seminar – Entomology
9:00 a.m. to noon
1982 Lytle Way
Tinker Bell Tea
10:00 a.m. to noon
McMurry University – 1400 Sayles Boulevard
Memorial Day Cornhole Tournament
Beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Mall of Abilene – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
Historic Reenactment of the 1884 Pine Street Shootout
Noon to 12:30 p.m.
Frontier Texas – 625 North 1st Street
GALLERY: Lake Ft. Phantom Hill master plan includes trails, ropes course, restaurant, camping areas, more
Sunday, May 26:
Prep Academy’s 3rd Annual Recita: Out of this World
Beginning at 2:00 p.m.
Paramount Abilene – 352 Cypress Street
Silent Book Club
6:00 to 7:15 p.m.
Seven and One Books – 1138 North 2nd Street
Live music:
Friday at 6:30 p.m. – Landon Talley at Lytle Land & Cattle
Friday at 7:00 p.m. – Davis Brothers at Sharon’s Barbeque
Friday at 8:00 p.m. – Jay Statham at The Ice House
Friday at 8:30 p.m. – Mando Molina at Heff’s Burgers & Bar South
Friday at 9:00 p.m. – Kirk House Band at the Dark Horse Dance Hall
Saturday at 5:00 p.m. – Kirk House at RLVenue, Coleman
Saturday at 6:30 p.m. – Matthew Mercado at Lytle Land & Cattle
Saturday at 7:00 p.m. – Chrissy Phillips at Sharon’s Barbeque South
Saturday at 7:00 p.m. – Landon Talley at Betty Rose’s South
Saturday at 8:00 p.m. – Paris Pittman at The Ice House
Editor’s note: If you know of an event that you want to be included in this article, click here to email the details
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.