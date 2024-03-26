The lineup for Lollapalooza 2024 has been announced — what to know

Blink-182, SZA and the Killers will headline Lollapalooza this summer in Chicago.

The annual festival's organizers announced the event's full star-studded lineup on March 19. Six days later, organizers shared the event's day-by-day lineup.

The four-day festival takes place Aug. 1-4 in Grant Park and will also feature headlining sets by Tyler, the Creator, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez, Future X Metro Boomin and Skrillex. More than 150 other acts will also perform across eight stages during the festival.

Here's what we know about Lollapalooza 2024.

Who is performing at Lollapalooza 2024?

The 2024 Lollapalooza headliners are Blink-182, SZA, the Killers, Tyler, the Creator, Hozier, Future X Metro Boomin, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex.

Other big names on the roster include "Mean Girls" star Reneé Rapp, Kesha, the Deftones, Tate McRae, Cults and Brandi Cyrus.

The festival's lineup features more than 170 acts from around the world performing across eight stages.

On which days will the festival's headliners perform?

Tyler, the Creator, and Hozier kick off Lollapalooza as headliners on Thursday, Aug. 1.

SZA and the Stray Kids will headline on Friday, Aug. 2.

The Killers and Future X Metro Boomin headline the festival on Saturday, Aug. 3, with Skrillex also treating fans to a performance on that night.

Blink-182 and Melanie Martinez will headline the festival's final day on Sunday, Aug. 4.

When and where will the festival happen?

Lollapalooza 2024 will take place Aug. 1-4 in Chicago's Grant Park.

2024 ✶ Lineup By Day!

⁣⁣

1-Day + 2-Day Tickets go on sale tomorrow, 3/26 at 12pm CT.



4-Day GA Ticket prices will increase at that time.https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/d0pSSfeXhu — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 25, 2024

How can I get Lollapalooza tickets?

One- and two-day tickets for Lollapalooza go on sale at 12 p.m. CT on March 26 at lollapalooza.com/tickets.

Prices for four-day general admission tickets, which previously went on sale on March 21, will increase on March 26.

General admission+, VIP and platinum tickets also went on sale on March 21.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com