Lindsay Lohan Is Glowing in a New Fresh-Faced Selfie With Her Sister, Ali

Lindsay Lohan just posted the cutest selfie with her little sister Aliana. Yes, Ali, not Annie–we still haven't seen Annie since The Parent Trap's premiere in 1997, but we hope she's doing well, wherever she is.

Ali is eight years younger than Lindsay (and Annie) and turned 30 this week, which is why Lindsey just posted this beaming fresh-faced snap of the pair.

Sharing the snap to her grid, Lindsay wrote the sweet message: "Happy Birthday to my gorgeous sister!!!!!!!!! I love you so much! God bless you🎂🎉😘❤️🙏🥰"

Each sis is wearing minimal makeup, their own nude lip, and natural brushed brows. While they certainly aren't twins, the resemblance is clear, especially around the eyes, the jawline, and mostly... in how super shiny and healthy their luscious hair is! Great hair genes run in the family, clearly.

The selfie was followed up by some beachy snaps of the gorgeous sisters and the sweetest baby photo.

They also both look like they're a heap of fun so there's that too!

Happy Birthday to Ali 🎂



You Might Also Like