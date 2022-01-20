Amazon's No. 1 bestselling pullover sweater 'looks like the Free People tunic' — and it's now $27

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Reviewers love how oversized this sweater is — and it's nearly 40 percent off! (Photo: Amazon)

Every once in a blue moon, a sweater comes around that strikes the perfect balance between being flattering, comfortable and stylish. And when the Sweater Gods bless you with such a find, you'll want to snap up that gem in every color.

Over 1,200 five-star reviewers think they've found 'the one' in the Lillusory Oversized Turtleneck — Amazon's No. 1 bestselling pullover sweater. And right now, it's on sale starting at $27 (was $43), so it's the perfect time to try it on for size.

starting at $27 $43 at Amazon

This turtleneck comes in 18 different colors, with prices starting at $27. (Photo: Amazon)

The Lillusory Turtleneck's magic comes from its oversized, batwing shape that drapes around your figure rather than clinging to it. The tunic-like sweater has an asymmetrical hem that adds a bit of length in the back, making it the perfect match for leggings. Like a modern update on the traditional turtleneck, it sports an effortlessly chic cowl neck to keep things loose and airy.

Find it in 18 colors, from apricot and khaki to navy. Depending on the size and style you choose, you might even score the sweater for less than $27.

Cute and cozy

There's a reason this turtleneck has skyrocketed in popularity to become a bestseller — reviewers love how soft and stylish it is.

"I LOVE this sweater! It's loose and soft and so comfortable," one five-star reviewer gushes. "I was initially hesitant to buy it because the image shows it sort of stiff and [that it] might stick out at the sides. It doesn't at all. It hangs down and covers my bum."

It's drapey and long enough to wear with just leggings. (Photo: Amazon)

Another adds that the sweater makes an excellent dupe. "Just received this yesterday and am obsessed," says the fan. "...[It's] durable and holds its shape. It also looks like the Free People tunic that goes for $150. Looking to purchase another color now."

Story continues

"It feels like something you'd pick up at Ann Taylor," one happy reviewer chimes in. "Granddaughter gave one to me for Christmas. Loved it so much, I purchased three more, differing colors, and really love them all," another says.

One tip? Reviewers note that the sweater can run big, so avoid sizing up or consider sizing down for the perfect fit. Just grab it while you can — deals this great don't last for long.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

