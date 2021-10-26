Lili Reinhart credits her dog Milo for helping her through struggle with depression and anxiety: 'There are angels everywhere'

Lili Reinhart is opening up about her mental health struggles.

In her latest post on TikTok, the Riverdale actress snuggled up next to her adorable dog, Milo, crediting him for recently getting her through some of her darkest times.

“I’ve struggled with depression and anxiety for over a decade but lately it’s been harder than usual,” she captioned in the video. “This little guy has been my reason for getting out of bed most days. There are angels everywhere. Look out for them and thank them for sticking with you on your journey.”

The sweet post welcomed a large amount of support from fans who applauded the actress for opening up about something so personal.

“I have always looked up to u Lili,” one fan wrote. “U don’t understand how proud I am of u. Whenever I feel really low, I just think of u and I keep fighting.”

“Lili thank you for existing,” another commenter wrote.

“Thank you for using your platform to show us that even celebrities struggle with depression and anxiety,” another added. “You’re such an inspiration. Forever proud.”

Reinhart has spoken publicly about her depression in the past, having first receiving the diagnosis at 14 years old. In a 2018 interview with People, she said it became especially hard at 18 when she moved to Los Angeles, where she struggled to land acting roles.

"I had to find my passion again,” she said at the time. “It had dwindled like all the money in my bank account from being in L.A. for five months, and booking two things and not seeing any money coming my way, and struggling to get out of the house and get out of bed, and struggling to make friends. It was a really rough, rough point in my life.”

She later decided to move back home to Ohio for six months, which said “completely saved me.” She returned to Los Angeles shortly after that and eventually landed her role on Riverdale.

Reinhart opened up about her depression in a May Instagram Story (no longer viewable), admitting, "Some days I feel really defeated…" (Screenshot: Instagram/Lili Reinhart)

In May, Reinhart shared a heartfelt Instagram Story on a particularly difficult day.

"This is a reminder to my fellow warriors that it's okay to have days where you don't want to fight anymore. You don't need to justify your mental health to anyone,” she wrote. "But remember you are always worth fighting for. And tomorrow could be such a beautiful day."