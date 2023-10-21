Lil Uzi Vert Spins Glassy California Mansion Back on the Market for $6 Million

Flash back two-and-a-half years ago, and Symere Woods had just purchased this contemporary mansion in the 1,700-acre gated Bell Canyon community due north of Calabasas in Ventura County for $4.4 million. Now the 28-year-old Philly rapper, singer and songwriter—best known to their cult-like fan base as Lil Uzi Vert—has decided to return the glass-wrapped residence to the market with a nearly $6 million ask, as first announced by The Hollywood Reporter.

Nestled on almost 1.4 acres of land resting atop a promontory, and tucked securely up a meandering gated driveway, the all-white stucco structure is sited within a celeb-studded enclave that’s also been home through the years to the likes of Chrissy Metz, Joe Rogan, Niecy Nash, Trey Songz , Alyssa Milano, Jhené Aiko, Holly Marie Combs and Shaquille O’Neal.

The gourmet kitchen boasts gleaming white countertops and brass accents.

Built in 2017, and naturally customized to the rapper’s personal tastes during their tenure, the place features five bedrooms and six baths sprawled across a little more than 7,000 square feet of stylish living space rife with hardwood floors soaring ceilings and designer lighting. Expansive walls of glass overlook picturesque canyon and hillside vistas.

A spacious motorcourt flanked by a three-car garage fronts the two-story house, which opens into a main level highlighted by a massive great room holding a fireside living room with glass doors spilling out to a terrace. There’s also a dining area, as well as a gourmet kitchen outfitted with high-end stainless appliances, and an eat-in island incorporating a marble table and banquette seating.

An especially large primary bedroom comes complete with a stone fireplace and access to a balcony.

Also standing out is a sumptuous upstairs master retreat, which is decked out with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, sitting area, private balcony and walk-in closet, plus a luxe bath sporting herringbone-pattern tile floors, dual vanities, a soaking tub and an oversized shower.

Additional amenities can be found outdoors, where the grounds hold a partially covered pool and spa, kitchen and bar setup, and plenty of spots ideally suited to al fresco lounging and entertaining.

A turf-clad lounge area is the perfect spot to take in the surrounding views.

Lastly, a $285-per-month HOA fee also provides the new owner with access to Bell Canyon amenities, including more than 70 miles of hiking trails, tennis courts, a private 5-acre park and Cliff May-designed equestrian center.

The listing is held by Carl Gambino of Compass.

