Lil Nas X makes New York Fashion Week debut

Lil Nas X can now add "runway model" to his résumé.

The "Industry Baby" rapper made his runway debut at Coach’s Spring/Summer 2023 New York Fashion Week show on Sept. 12.

Lil Nas X made his runway debut for Coach at NYFW. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

For his high fashion initiation, Nas X wore a black leather vest with brown above-the-knee shorts and a gold wristlet-style jelly bag.

He shared a glimpse of the look to his Instagram story, rocking chest-length braids and runway-ready smolder.

Lil Nas X rocked chest-length braids for his runway debut with Coach. (Photo: Lil Nas X/ Instagram)

The fashion house began hinting at a possible collaboration with the "Old Town Road" artist two days before the show, posting a glimpse of the star's mouth and a customized gold grill that spelled out “Sept 12,” the date of the show, on his top teeth, and stunning "C" embossed grill on the bottom.

“Someone new is joining the #CoachFamily. See the reveal Monday at 2PM EST,” read the caption.

Prior to the Insta-foreshadowing, Coach reposted several of Lil Nas X’s custom Coach looks from his "Long Live Montero" World Tour.

The custom looks were equal parts Western, whimsical and futuristic.

“Coach's heritage and craft meet the future. Swipe to see #LilNasX giving glam in every way, shape and form,” wrote the brand in a caption

But the creative collaboration doesn’t end there. Lil Nas X is now the global ambassador for the American fashion house.

“Our new global ambassador shares our belief that style should be about courageously exploring all of who you are. We couldn’t be prouder to cheer him on at our Spring ’23 runway show,” reads the brand's site.

Lil Nas X celebrated the momentous occasion in series of star-studded photos following his walk.

“THEY DON F***** AROUND AND MADE ME THE NEW AMBASSADOR AT @COACH,” read his caption.

The photo montage featured cameos from stars such as Doja Cat and Serena Williams.

The comments were full of support for the news, with Coach replying with “WE DON DID” and TikTok star Addison Rae commenting “Omg,” in response to the news.

He closed out the fashion-filled day at Vogue World, a live runway show celebrating the publication's 130th anniversary and highlighting favorite looks from Balenciaga, Gucci, Coach and other fall collections — something Nas X teased in August, sharing a photo of himself alongside model and Rhode beauty founder Hailey Bieber and an animated Statue of Liberty by a phone booth. His caption read, "NASQUIAT," a nod to Neo-expressionism artist Jean-Michel Basquiat's famous freeform dreadlocks.

"NASQUIAT | #VogueWorld coming soon !" read the caption.

For that event, which took place on Monday night, the Grammy Award–winning artist performed his single "Industry Baby" whilst strutting down the West 13th Street runway accompanied by Serena Williams and Gigi and Bella Hadid, all draped in metallic silver garb.

