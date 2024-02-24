‘Like Uggs without the expensive price tag': These cozy slippers are just $18 (more than 50% off)

You’d think slippers would be straightforward — cute, cozy and comfy, right? Well, here's the thing: Some slippers are adorable, but they’re not necessarily warm. Others are warm, but you wouldn’t want to answer the door in them. Still others just don’t fit right, and maybe they slide around on those wood floors, too. But we've got a just-right option: Donpapa’s Memory Foam Slippers. And right now, you can get them at Amazon for $18, down from $40 — that's more than 50% off!

Why is it a good deal?

Fuzzy slipper season is still in full effect and you might want to add a few of these cozy cuties while they're on sale — $18 is the lowest price we've seen for these since last March!

Why do I need these?

Memory foam makes these slippers absolutely snuggly, basically overflowing with breathable faux-fur goodness. But their handmade rubber soles are what truly sets them apart. They’re nonslip, so even traipsing out to the mailbox on a rainy day is no sweat. They're great for travel too — you can easily tuck them in your overnight bag to ensure your feet stay warm on the plane and beyond. They'll make a great gift for a loved one or yourself, too. Self-care Sunday anyone?

Adored by 19,000+ fans, these cuties feel stable thanks to an anti-slip sole. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

There's a reason that legions of Amazon shoppers have given these slippers a perfect five-star rating. A few of them, actually.

“Best slippers of my life!” said a satisfied customer. “They arrived in a weatherproof bag. When opened, they were the softest thing I had ever felt. The memory foam inside is very thick so it gives a lot of support and comfort. They have been worn for a couple of weeks now and are still amazing — no ripping, and the memory foam is still doing its job...”

One reviewer with sensitive feet said they're so comfortable that it's like "walking on a cloud." And another added that after two years with her Donpapa's, "I love these ... I've washed them multiple times and no damage from doing so. I love the comfort they gave me for as long as they did. They had memory foam but I wore that out. No tears or stains and still wearable after all this time."

“Really do feel like Uggs without the expensive price tag,” said a five-star reviewer. “Love these slippers. Very nice quality. I like that I can slip my foot in and out easily. Keep your feet very warm so don’t need to wear with socks.”

“Snuggly,” said a fan. “We have hard floors throughout our house. After a half hour my feet, ankles and knees start aching. These help soften the blow while walking so I am not absolutely miserable by the end of the day. I feel stable when I walk in them and the soles do not slip around even when wet...”

"Good quality, super soft, and they look great on," wrote a rave reviewer. "The only ‘con’ if you can call it that, is the bottoms are white. I can see them possibly getting dirty fast. But other than that, I’m very happy with my purchase, and the price!"

Need new socks to go with your new slippers? One fan calls these the "socks of the gods."

"They are slightly thicker than regular socks," revealed another shopper. "But that's because of the cushion, and it makes them so much more comfortable."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

