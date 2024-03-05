Brooke Shields, 58, 'rarely puts on full foundation' thanks to this Bobbi Brown-approved concealer pencil

Brooke Shields is the epitome of ageless beauty. She's iconic, and at 58 years young, she looks just as gorgeous as ever. Her secret? Less is more. In a recent interview with Today, the Blue Lagoon actress said her everyday regimen includes "two to three products, max." One that made the cut? The Face Pencil by Jones Road, a creation of legendary makeup artist Bobbi Brown. Shields uses it "to cover up" and "even out my skin," saying it provides "nice, light coverage." So much so that she added this: "I very rarely put on full foundation." The pencil also works brilliantly as a concealer — in fact, it's one of our best concealers of 2024.

What makes The Face Pencil so special? A little bit of everything ... literally. The brand calls the product an "everything stick," because it's designed to conceal redness, smooth out dark spots, blur blemishes and more. Want to brighten that under-eye area? Use The Face Pencil. Need to even out skin tone without looking cakey or fake-y? Use The Face Pencil. Jones Road describes it as a "creamy but dense concealer," and shea butter — packed with antioxidants — is a big reason for its luscious consistency. Vitamins A and E aid in calming skin, and linoleic and stearic acids help minimize fine lines.

On days when you want more coverage, apply multiple layers by tapping the product into your skin. With a clear base and no chalky undertones, shoppers say it blends beautifully.

To find the right shade, take a tip from Bobbi Brown herself. Per the Jones Road site: "Look for the shade that disappears on your cheek and the shade that disappears on your forehead — they're not always the same. Having both on hand will keep you covered no matter what areas of the face you are concealing."

Smart, right?

Brooke Shields uses this Jones Road pencil in her daily routine. (Getty Images/Jones Road Beauty)

The popular pencil has an impressive 4.5-star rating on the Jones Road site, with over 13,000 reviews. "Not what I expected from a pencil," remarked one surprised shopper. "Great coverage, blends easily. Easy to use."

"Absolutely love this. I was nervous about choosing a shade online but I nailed it!" wrote another fan. "I am 62 with lots of sun damage and wrinkles. The face pencil is like an eraser for spots and blemishes."

"I love the face pencil! It is light and does a great job covering dark circles under my eyes. No cakey look," shared a happy reviewer.

One user wrote that, though the coverage is "minimum and lightweight," the pencil is "creamy enough to use my fingers to blend the product. It doesn't overly cover my skin's imperfections but does enough to make me feel comfortable about it."

"The color is spot on and applies easy," said a final fan. "The only comment would be to include a sharpener given the price point." (Fair!)

