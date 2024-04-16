From lightning to bird strikes – a flight engineer reveals how he keeps your plane safe

The Virgin Atlantic hangar is tucked inside a ring of steel which encircles Heathrow Airport; buried behind metal fences at the eastern end of Britain’s biggest aviation hub.

It takes me, effectively, a week to get in, via remote security procedures and identity checks – then another 20 minutes while the same documents are perused again, at the entry gate.

You do not need to be an aviation expert to understand the need for such diligence – but the reason for all the care taken is emphasised the moment I step inside, to find myself nose-to-cheek with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Maid Marian has just flown home from Johannesburg, and is in for a routine inspection before heading off again in the evening.

Part of the medical is a borescope scan (see below). This peering into the most hard-to-reach parts of the plane is being conducted by Scott Foxon, a certifying engineer who has more than 12 years’ experience with the Virgin maintenance team.

Once he has dusted off his hands, he sits down with Telegraph Travel to discuss the nuts and bolts of his job, from crawling into fuel tanks to cleaning up the messy aftermath of a bird strike.

Give me a snapshot of your average day. Is there such a thing as an average day?

There is. There is an aircraft in the hangar most mornings; or evenings, on the night shift. Each time, we have a check-list of jobs.

These tend to be routine tasks, but tasks that have to be carried out in the hangar, because they need time, and dry conditions. That said, every day is different, as I’m usually working upon a different system within the aircraft.

Inside one of Virgin's maintenance hangars at Heathrow - Heathcliff O'Malley

What sort of tasks?

Oil servicing, checks to the hydraulic filters, that sort of stuff. These are done every time a plane visits the hangar. Then you have to leak-check everything, and run the engines.

Are there any tasks that you see on your job sheet, and your heart sinks?

Fuel tank entry. I wouldn’t say my heart sinks, exactly. I like to get stuck in; most of the guys here do. But nobody particularly likes working on toilets. That, and fuel-tank entry, are the things that I least like working on. It has to be done though. It’s all part of the job.

What does fuel tank entry involve?

It varies. It could be resealing work because there’s a leak in the tank somewhere, or there could be an issue with a probe which isn’t reading correctly. It could be a five-minute job, or it could be 12 hours.

Everyone who works in the hangar has to do a “Fuel Tank Awareness” training course. Basically, any time you have a fuel tank open, you have to lock out the whole hangar, and turn all the aircraft power off. You vent the tanks and the fuel vapours.

You have the doors open. You do have to make it a very safe environment; no mobile phones nearby – stuff like that. It’s a dangerous position to be in. If someone is going into the tank with a full suit and an oxygen mask on, you’re looking after their life.

'It's a dangerous position to be in': Fuel tank entry is one of Scott's least favourite jobs - Heathcliff O'Malley

It sounds quite claustrophobic…

It can be. Obviously, the further you go into the wing, the thinner the structure gets. So you might be crawling around at the root of the wing, where you have more space to manoeuvre. But if you get further out, it can be very claustrophobic.

And when you have a mask on, and you’re trying to do a job with tools, and trying to communicate with someone outside, it can be a tight position. It can also be a lonely position. You know how you see the contestants on I’m A Celebrity – when they go underground, or into a box, and they instantly get scared.

It can feel like that. It’s always handy to have someone at the panel next to you, to talk to, to have a bit of daylight. I enjoy my job, but it’s quite a dangerous position to be in. If anything happens, somebody has to come in and save you.

How often do you have to do it?

We have to do the training for fuel tank entry every two years, and then, beyond that, I think I’ve been inside four times. So not that often. We rarely have any routine inspections in the tank – it’s usually when something goes wrong that we have to go in.

What about bird strikes? Do you literally go into the engine and pull out feathers?

We have to make sure the engine is clean, and check any damage. Birds create quite a mess sometimes – dents to leading edges, stuff like that.

We have to inspect the engine fully, check there are no cracks. And if there are, you have to repair them. Two weeks ago, we had to replace one of the engines because a couple of birds went in. It isn’t the nicest thing to do. It’s a bit like the fuel tank, and the toilet stuff – but it’s part of the job.

So a bird can cause more damage than a layperson would think?

Yes. You have the engine core. Then you have the “coldstream duct” around the outside. Engines rarely shut down because of a bird strike. Most of the time, birds don’t go through the core, they go onto that outer part.

But that’s where the composite stuff is, and a strike usually creates damage around there. Sometimes, panels can’t be replaced, and we have to get a working party in to deal with that. But most of the time, engines survive.

Tasks that have to be carried out in the hangar need time and dry conditions, says Scott - Heathcliff O'Malley

Is it an urban myth that a bird strike requires an immediate emergency landing?

That’s the captain’s decision. You look at Sully [Chesley Sullenberger, who ditched US Airways Flight 1549 into the Hudson River on January 15 2009] in New York. That was a double engine strike; the worst-case scenario.

If the flight deck suspects a bird strike, and the display readings look bad, they will turn straight back. From an engineering point of view, I wouldn’t even question it, particularly if you’re about to fly across the Atlantic.

How often does it happen?

More often during migration season. But it really isn’t that common. Most of the time, planes are flying at altitudes of 30,000 and 40,000 feet. Birds aren’t really up that high.

Is a passenger aircraft checked every time it lands?

Yes. After every flight, when it pulls up to the gate, the passengers get off and an engineering team goes on; one certifier for the aircraft, and maybe two or three technicians.

They will carry out tasks like refilling the oil for the engines. They will do a walk-around inspection, checking the tyres, fuselage, brakes. Then they’ll go upstairs, talk to the flight crew, and ask if they had any issues in flight, if anything was flagged up.

Would an aircraft like Maid Marian come into the hangar every time it has done a flight of the length of Johannesburg to London?

No. It will come in once a month. Planes are so reliable now. Most maintenance is generally a walkaround, then filling the engines with oil, and sending it on its way.

This plane [Maid Marian] may have flown in from Johannesburg this morning, but it will be outbound this evening. There are a couple of paint issues – and we did a borescope check.

What does a borescope do?

It’s an optical device for looking closely at the engine. You’re inspecting the rotors and the combustion chambers, and checking there’s no wear and tear to the internal workings.

Scott Foxon: 'I'm a pretty happy flyer' - Heathcliff O'Malley

What’s the most common repair issue you have to deal with?

[Without hesitation] Lightning strikes.

Really?

Yeah. On the trailing edges of modern aircraft wings, you have these small sticks called “static wicks”. They dissipate electrical charge. So, after a lightning strike, you have to look at those, then at the flying controls, and check everything is OK. It happens more often than people think.

It’s all safe though. Modern composite aircraft have a copper layer woven into the carbon fibre. That’s there to dissipate the strike. But lightning will still leave char marks, and you often see burnt rivet heads. If there has been a suspected lightning strike, we have to do a lot of inspections, look very carefully around the aircraft.

Afterwards, we have to sand down the affected areas, put new resin on, and then repaint. With a lot of the 787s, if you look closely, you can see little repairs and paint marks. It’s mainly cosmetic damage, but that’s probably the most regular issue we have to deal with.

Have you ever had an issue you can’t fix?

Off the top of my head, I can’t think of one. We always give it a try – as far as our licences will go. And we can speak to Boeing and Airbus on the phone – on a 24/7 basis.

Do the engineers for different airlines talk?

It’s a big industry, but a small world. In terms of the specific work we’re carrying out, we don’t share too much. But if we need some tools from British Airways, we can call them up, or lease something. It’s all pretty friendly.

We try to look after each other as much as we can. British Airways owns the high-power engine-run pens around the corner, and we use those quite a bit after engine changes. We just call them up. It’s not a rivalry as such.

How often do you fly for travel? Are you a confident flyer?

I’m a pretty happy flyer. I do enjoy it. My wife and I went to New York last year.

Can you switch off on a holiday flight, or are you listening for engine noises?

[Grins] I can switch off.

