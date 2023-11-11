Beef up security with this easy-to-use lightbulb security camera and it's down to just $29
With the holiday season just around the corner, you might want to tighten up security around your home — especially if you're expecting packages (we're looking at you, Black Friday deals). The easiest way to do that is with a security camera, and one of our favorites is the LaView 4MP Bulb Security Camera, and it happens to be on sale now for $29 for Amazon Prime members.
This screw-in security camera supports 2K resolution, color night vision, motion detection, and many other useful features.
Why is this a good deal?
While it isn't quite the lowest price this gadget has ever been, $29 is darn close. It's also a great deal because of the ease of use. You don't have to worry about using hardware to install it or running power to it — just plug it into an existing light socket and you're good to go.
Why do I need this?
Let's start by talking about the resolution. At 2K, this camera offers more clarity than 1080p does — in fact, it's 1440p. It also supports 12x digital zoom so you can get a closer look at things that catch your attention on camera. Thanks to its Starlight sensor, it can display colors at night even with minimal light.
The LaView Bulb Security Camera also has a wide field of view of 355 degrees and can catch motion up to 17 feet away. It will alert you to any motion and automatically track the activity as long as it remains within view. If you need to shout at a pesky raccoon to get off your trash cans, you can do that thanks to the two-way audio feature. You can also trigger a loud alarm!
As many as 20 different people can access the app and view the streams. It also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can stream straight to your Echo Show or Chromecast devices.
What reviewers say
"Great outdoor camera," one fan raved. "This camera was easy to set up and it's very easy to control. Great picture — excellent detection capabilities for sound and motion. I connected it to my Alexa device in a matter of seconds. Also, the human body detection is the best on any camera I have seen. Its night vision is very clear."
Another wrote, "Great sharp camera. Tech support was fantastic in clarifying instructions and following up to ensure everything was fine. Highly recommend!"
"It fits a little snug in my bulb socket — a smaller design would be ideal — but other than that I love it! The light is a little dim which is the only downside since I use it for my front door, but other than that it does what I need it to!" said one shopper.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
