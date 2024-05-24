Library events, job fair, mental health expo among June events in the Poconos | Kulick

We have reached that unofficial beginning of summer. This weekend we celebrate Memorial Day (formerly Decoration Day), which is the time when we in the United States take time to both honor and morn the U.S. military men and women who died while serving in our armed forces. Previously celebrated on May 30 each year, since 1971 it has been observed on the last Monday in May.

You may have notices military veterans with small red poppy flowers over the weekend. Perhaps you donated a dollar or two for one or you may not even know why they are there. The poem “Red Poppies” written by Moina Michael (known as the Poppy Lady) in 1915 will help you understand. The poem reads: “We cherish too, the Poppy red, that grows on the field where valor led. It seems to signal to the skies, that blood of heroes never dies.” Here is the story behind the red poppy.

Michael conceived of an idea to wear red poppies on Memorial day in honor of those who died serving the nation during war. She was the first to wear one, and sold poppies to her friends and co-workers with the money going to benefit servicemen in need. Later a Madam Guerin from France was visiting the United States and learned of this new custom started by Ms. Michael. When she returned to France she made artificial red poppies to raise money for war orphaned children and widowed women. This tradition spread to other countries. In 1921, the Franco-American Children’s League sold poppies nationally to benefit war orphans of France and Belgium. The League disbanded a year later and Madam Guerin approached the VFW for help.

Shortly before Memorial Day in 1922 the VFW became the first veterans’ organization to nationally sell poppies. Two years later their “Buddy” Poppy program was selling artificial poppies made by disabled veterans. In 1948 the US Post Office honored Ms. Michael for her role in founding the National Poppy movement by issuing a red 3 cent postage stamp with her likeness on it. And there you have it. A bit of history and the ability to appreciate those who have gone before us, helping to secure the many freedoms we enjoy today.

Not to overlook the changing month, listed below are a number of various events, opportunities and chances to support many excellent organizations. June 1: St. John’s Church Yard Sale, located at 5171 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg. Vendors and shoppers welcome. 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., call 570-223-9144. Also June 1, 1000 Pink Lights Paint ‘n’ Sip fundraiser 12 p.m. at Middle Smithfield Township Community Center. Details or tickets, call 973-429-9007.

The Pocono Township Touch-a-Truck event will be on June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Bookmobile will be in attendance.

A grant writing workshop for non-profits (small to mid-sized) on June 6 at Johnson College in Scranton. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., contact David Stofanak at dstofank@phmc.org. Friends of the Eastern Monroe Public Library return with their 38th Annual Used Book Sale. Children and Teen’s sale: May 31, 4-7 p.m.; June 1, 9-4 p.m.; June 2, 12 to 4 p.m. Members only sale: June 8, 9 to noon, public sales June 8 and 9, 12 to 5 p.m. June 10, half-price, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and June 11, bag sale, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Summer reading starts June 10 and preparations continue. The library's schedule includes a magician, Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Center, Star Wars characters, Brightstar Theatre, BINGO, Storytime, crafts, and more! Be on the lookout for these upcoming special events: Evening Chair Zumba Class with Danny Grae, May 21 at 5:30 p.m.; Adult Board Game Night, May 23 at 4 p.m.; Ask a Master Gardener Booth, June 17 at 2:30 p.m.; PTSD Health Booth, June 21, 1 to 4 p.m.; BookHouse Concert: Giacomo Gates, June 28 at 7 p.m.

“We’re hiring!” Job Fair for East Stroudsburg Area School District being held on June 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the South High School cafeteria in East Stroudsburg. Activities for children and light refreshment. More information at www.ESASD.net/jobs.

A Mental Health Expo is being held on June 15 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Northbound Community Recovery Center, 6258 U.S. 209 Business in Stroudsburg. This is a family friendly event providing awareness, education and prevention information. More information: www:northboundandco.org.

The Annual Angel Fest event will be held on June 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Historic Castle Inn in Delaware Water Gap. Vendor space is available, the chance to volunteer as entertainment or stop by to shop. More information, call 917-607-1250.

Finally, the Auxiliary of LVHN -Pocono invites the public to join them at their Annual Meeting on June 26 at 5 p.m. at Andrei Art Gallery located in Courthouse Square, 18N 7th St., Stroudsburg. Information contact 570-476-3531.

As the school year ends, with time for family and friends, a nice variety of things to pencil into the calendar. Enjoy and do good all at once!

Debbie Kulick is an EMT who writes a weekly news column for the Pocono Record.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Library events, job fair, mental health expo set in June | Kulick