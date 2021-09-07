Leslie Jones dances in swimsuit to celebrate 54th birthday: ‘I still got it’

Leslie Jones is ringing in her 54th birthday with some cool dance moves on TikTok. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Leslie Jones is feelin' herself!

On Tuesday, the actress and comedian shared a video of herself doing the Dougie x Breakfast x Chosen TikTok challenge in a one-piece swimsuit and headwrap to celebrate her 54th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to me yall! I’m 54 and I still got it lol! #birthdayb**h," she captioned the post.

Celebrity friends and fans flooded her comments with birthday wishes and celebrated her continued impact.

"Happy birthday," MSNBC host Tiffany Cross said, while another fan added, "Happy birthday, beautiful sis! You are doing your THANG. And I need to learn that dance."

"Happy 54th, Leslie. What an epic year. You won $117K for FeedingAmerica on Celebrity WOF, Hosted MTV Movie Awards, Won Best Comedy Performance, got vaxed & you're only 54! You're the one we all adore Here's to more blessings in store. Happy Birthday, Wonder Woman," another person added, while someone else added: "Happy Birthday Leslie!!! You’re the light this crazy world needs! You bring daily joy to my life and are my role model for a positive, can-do attitude as I’m about to turn 53. Keep on being the fabulous you that we all love!"

This is not the first time that fans have rallied around the Saturday Night Live star. In 2018, Jones shared a mirror selfie after a workout and used the caption to open up about her struggles with self-love.

"Ok back to cardio. But confession I feel like I’m doing it for nothing. I know it not I’m healthy and look good but I really feel like 'what’s it all for' if the people you want to notice don’t. I just feel like I might die alone. Sorry that’s pretty heavy today!!" She wrote.

Countless fans piped up to remind her of how amazing she is.

"YOU ARE GORGEOUS IN EVERY WAY SHAPE AND FORM IN ANY BODY TYPE AND DON'T FORGET THAT!!!" a fan said.

Another commented, "Your honesty is inspiring, we all feel like down about ourselves at times. Know that you are beautiful and when I least expected and had totally given up on Real Love God sent the husband he crafted just for me. Hold on Sis your mate is coming, it takes time to craft the one that is deserving of you."

Jones would later clarify in several tweets that she does love herself, writing, "Hey!! I want everyone to know I post my real feelings cause I am a real person! And I know I’m not alone. I’m also 50 years old and know that life is life! And some days we are low! I know I’m loved by God !It’s important to respect your feelings as long as you don’t live there!"

On her latest post, though, Jones is happy, proud and confident — and a great dancer, too!