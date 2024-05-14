Lenawee Department on Aging offering 'Grand Experience' at Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel

ADRIAN — The Lenawee County Department on Aging is once again partnering with Horizon Travel & Cruises to offer a “Grand Experience” at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island.

The three-night getaway is scheduled for Oct. 20-23 and promises a blend of relaxation, exploration and luxury against the backdrop of one of Michigan’s most cherished destinations, a news release from the Department on Aging said.

The Grand Experience package includes round-trip transportation, ferry boat transfer to Mackinac Island, horse carriage tour of the island, planned daily and nightly activities, history lectures and a last night reception.

A highlight of the trip is the opportunity to indulge in the culinary delights of the Grand Hotel, with three breakfasts, two lunches and three dinners included in the package, the department said.

Participants can choose between single occupancy for $1,500 or double occupancy for $1,275 per person. To secure a spot for the journey, contact Horizon Travel, 604 S. Main St., Adrian, at 517-265-6666. Reservations, along with a deposit, are required by Friday, May 17.

"We are delighted to offer this exceptional opportunity for our community to enjoy the beauty and grandeur of Mackinac Island,” Cari Rebottaro, director of the Lenawee County Department on Aging said. “The Grand Hotel is an iconic destination, and we are proud to partner with Horizon Travel to make this experience accessible to our residents."

