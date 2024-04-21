Lenawee County's spring tire, waste collections set for May 11

ADRIAN — With nice, spring weather comes a desire, for some, to do a little spring cleaning.

While some junk cleaned out of garages, sheds or basements can be tossed in a landfill, a lot of it can be disposed of in better ways. To facilitate that, local businesses, organizations and the Lenawee County Solid Waste Department have planned the annual spring collections of tires, electronics and household hazardous waste.

This year, the collections are happening on the same day, Saturday, May 11, a news release said. From 8 a.m. to noon, volunteers will be at the Lenawee County Fair & Event Grounds to collect tires, batteries, shipping foam and reusable packing supplies. At the same time, the Wacker Chemical Corp. and Anderson Development Co. will be collecting house hazardous waste at Wacker's plant at 3301 Sutton Road. Household hazardous waste includes aerosols, florescent light bulbs, automotive fluids, paint, fuels, oils and pesticides.

A trailer loaded with tires is pictured Sept. 8, 2018, during a Lenawee County tire collection at the Lenawee County Fair & Event Grounds.

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Michigan will open at 9 a.m. May 11 to collect electronics and old cloth and shred documents at the nonprofit's office at 1357 Division St., next to Lowe's.

To drop off items at the fairgrounds, enter on Hanke Lane off East Siena Heights Drive. There will be fees collected for tires and batteries:

Scrap Tires: The costs are $1 per motorcycle or small tire and $2 per passenger vehicle or light pickup tire. Proof of residency is required for tire recycling. Clean passenger vehicle, light pickup and motorcycle tires will be accepted with a 10-tire limit per vehicle. The Lenawee County Solid Waste Department reserves the right to reject any tire that may damage recycling or processing equipment. The tire collection is sponsored by Lenawee County through a grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Batteries: Recycling fees are $3.50 per pound for alkaline/silver oxide, $3 each for drill/cordless tool packs, 75 cents each for lithium cell batteries, and 25 cents each for lithium coin, NI-CD, NI-MH and LiFE04 cell batteries. The battery collection is sponsored by Battery Wholesale Inc.

There is no charge to drop off shipping foam, sponsored by Dart Container of Mason, or reusable packing supplies, sponsored by Greenjack of Morenci.

At Goodwill, there is no fee for most electronic waste, such as flatscreen TVs, DVD players or vacuum cleaners, but there is a charge for older, CRT TVs and computer monitors. CRT computer monitors are $20 and TVs are $10 to $40, depending on the size. Document shredding is free for the first 50 pounds and 35 cents per pound after. Clothing, even if it is not wearable, can be recycled into industrial cloth.

The county's Recycling Center Drop Off Site on Race Street in Adrian remains open daily for residents to recycle cardboard, plastics, glass, tin and other metals.

