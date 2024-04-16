You can make this Legendary Cornbread with only 4 ingredients

Sometimes simple is best. When you’re busy, have other priorities or aren’t in the mood to cook, having a quick something to throw in the oven makes your evening. This week’s recipe for Legendary Cornbread is exactly that.

This recipe came from a co-worker who years ago brought the cornbread to a Thanksgiving potluck. She was from the South, and her grandma made this recipe for their family. Before this cornbread recipe, I wasn’t much of a fan. But the texture, flavor and crust on this cornbread take it to next-level deliciousness. It couldn’t be all that fat, could it?

When you read the ingredients, you might think that there’s a typo. But I assure you, the recipe calls for a cup of butter. If that scares you, I have made it with ½ a cup of butter, and it’s still good. But I figure go big or go home – so at least try it once with that full cup of butter.

Bake your cornbread in a large cast iron skillet, if you have one. It gives it an excellent, crispy crust. But if you don’t, you can use a 9 x 13 glass baking dish, which will still yield a tasty cornbread, just with a different texture. Also, this recipe can easily be halved. Just bake it in a smaller cast iron or 8 x 8 glass baking dish, and bake it for only 20-25 minutes.

Your carb- and fat-filled side is ready. So what’s for dinner? Cornbread is excellent with most any soup. Pumpkin Chicken Chili is great with it, as is traditional chili, ham and beans and any Southern food. My husband likes his wedge with more butter and some honey. I think it’s just fine plain, too. This is one of the very few things I ever make from a box, but it’s a great comforting cornbread that will enhance your soup dinners this fall.

This recipe previously published in the Wichita Eagle.