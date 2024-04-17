Who can legally perform your wedding in Illinois? State law lays out who can officiate

One important process in wedding planning is making sure you get everything done legally — from obtaining a marriage license in Illinois to picking a qualified person to officiate.

Illinois law outlines who can legally officiate a wedding, and five categories of people qualify.

If you’re married and realize the person who officiated your wedding didn’t actually qualify under state law, your marriage is probably still legally valid, Illinois Legal Aid Online reports, as long as you thought it was performed legally.

Here’s what to know about Illinois state law on who can legally perform weddings.

Who can perform weddings in Illinois?

Illinois state law says people in any of the following categories can legally officiate a wedding:

A judge or retired judge

A county clerk in Cook County (but not in smaller counties)

A public official with the authority to officiate

A current mayor of a city, town or village

People in any religious denomination or Indigenous nation can perform a wedding in accordance with their practices.

Wedding officiants do not have to be religious in Illinois, but someone officiating a wedding in accordance with a religious practice must be “in good standing” in their denomination, according to state law.

To get a wedding license in Illinois, both parties must be 18 years old or obtain permission from both parents/guardians or a judge if they are 16 or 17.

Do you have a question about laws in Illinois for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Metro-east Matters form below.