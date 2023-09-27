This top-notch robovac is just $110 — a whopping 75% off

What is it?

Having a robot vacuum in your home is the ultimate luxury: You simply kick back and relax while it goes to work cleaning your floors. But robovacs typically come with a very un-relaxing price tag. Well, get ready for some serious serenity: Amazon has slashed the price on its top-rated Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner. Right now you can score one for just $110 — that's almost 75% off!

Why is it a good deal?

During normal, non-sale circumstances, you'd pay $400 for this cleaning wonder. With this sale, you save a jaw-dropping $300. That said, it's a great value even at full price — the integrated sensors make this one of the smartest robovacs on the market, able to easily avoid obstacles and stairs.

Why do I need this?

This vacuum can run for 100 minutes and is slim enough to glide under sofas. Lefant's vacuum has a petite body, making it easy to cruise around corners and between objects as needed.

The vac has more than enough power to pick up all your floor mess, thanks to its 2200pa of suction. It's also virtually silent in its regular cleaning mode, so you won't even know it's there. Control all the action from the Lefant app, Google Assistant or Alexa.

What reviewers say:

Shoppers love giving up their chores to this robot.

"I wasn't expecting to love it," said a five-star fan. "It really works on my hardwood and laminate floors. Just what I was looking for!"

"Better than the Roomba," said another reviewer. "This guy cleans great and is better at navigating without getting stuck. He covers more area and is slimmer, so able to get under more places. Great buy and easy setup."

"Like magic," another shopper wrote. "Great performance but does require some house prep. Clear a path around furniture (side tables, plants, etc.), lift cords, close doors to areas where it can become trapped. This product is not highly intuitive so it really requires a clear path to work at its best. Then, it does a great job!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

