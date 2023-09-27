Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This top-notch robovac is just $110 — a whopping 75% off

Korin Miller
Updated ·2 min read
3

What is it?

Having a robot vacuum in your home is the ultimate luxury: You simply kick back and relax while it goes to work cleaning your floors. But robovacs typically come with a very un-relaxing price tag. Well, get ready for some serious serenity: Amazon has slashed the price on its top-rated Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner. Right now you can score one for just $110 — that's almost 75% off!

Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$110$400
Save $290 with coupon

Enjoy an impressive 100 minutes of runtime with this robovac as you take it easy and control the action on your phone.

Save $290 with coupon
$110 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?

During normal, non-sale circumstances, you'd pay $400 for this cleaning wonder. With this sale, you save a jaw-dropping $300. That said, it's a great value even at full price — the integrated sensors make this one of the smartest robovacs on the market, able to easily avoid obstacles and stairs.

Why do I need this?

This vacuum can run for 100 minutes and is slim enough to glide under sofas. Lefant's vacuum has a petite body, making it easy to cruise around corners and between objects as needed.

The vac has more than enough power to pick up all your floor mess, thanks to its 2200pa of suction. It's also virtually silent in its regular cleaning mode, so you won't even know it's there. Control all the action from the Lefant app, Google Assistant or Alexa.

robot vacuum against a multicolored background
We don't want to cause a big dust-up or anything, but we've got the dirt on this incredible robot vacuum deal. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Shoppers love giving up their chores to this robot.

"I wasn't expecting to love it," said a five-star fan. "It really works on my hardwood and laminate floors. Just what I was looking for!"

"Better than the Roomba," said another reviewer. "This guy cleans great and is better at navigating without getting stuck. He covers more area and is slimmer, so able to get under more places. Great buy and easy setup."

"Like magic," another shopper wrote. "Great performance but does require some house prep. Clear a path around furniture (side tables, plants, etc.), lift cords, close doors to areas where it can become trapped. This product is not highly intuitive so it really requires a clear path to work at its best. Then, it does a great job!"

Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$110$400
Save $290 with coupon

You'll have clean floors for days as this model's extra-large dustbin usually only needs to be emptied weekly.

Save $290 with coupon
$110 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

  • Noco Boost Plus UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter

    $100$125
    Save $25
    See at Amazon

  • Avapow Car Battery Jump Starter

    $115$200
    Save $85 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Vacuums

Kitchen

  • ThermoPro Dual Probe Digital Cooking Thermometer

    $26$37
    Save $11
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer

    $374$450
    Save $76
    See at Amazon

  • Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker

    $60$100
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine

    $149$199
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Staub 0.5-Qt Petite Ceramic Pumpkin Dish

    $35$57
    Save $22
    See at Amazon

Home

  • Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2

    $25$50
    Save $25 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Cozsinoor Queen-Size Cooling Bed Pillows, Set of 2

    $27$95
    Save $68 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack

    $14$30
    Save $16 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Cozsinoor Hotel Grade Queen-Size Cooling Pillows, Set of 2

    $26$110
    Save $84 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Ticonn Extra-Large Moving Bags, 6-Pack

    $30$50
    Save $20 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2

    $6$12
    Save $6 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Coogam Halloween Bats Decoration, 60 Pieces

    $10$15
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple-Scented Candle

    $17$31
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

Recommended Stories