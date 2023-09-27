This top-notch robovac is just $110 — a whopping 75% off
What is it?
Having a robot vacuum in your home is the ultimate luxury: You simply kick back and relax while it goes to work cleaning your floors. But robovacs typically come with a very un-relaxing price tag. Well, get ready for some serious serenity: Amazon has slashed the price on its top-rated Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner. Right now you can score one for just $110 — that's almost 75% off!
Enjoy an impressive 100 minutes of runtime with this robovac as you take it easy and control the action on your phone.
Why is it a good deal?
During normal, non-sale circumstances, you'd pay $400 for this cleaning wonder. With this sale, you save a jaw-dropping $300. That said, it's a great value even at full price — the integrated sensors make this one of the smartest robovacs on the market, able to easily avoid obstacles and stairs.
Why do I need this?
This vacuum can run for 100 minutes and is slim enough to glide under sofas. Lefant's vacuum has a petite body, making it easy to cruise around corners and between objects as needed.
The vac has more than enough power to pick up all your floor mess, thanks to its 2200pa of suction. It's also virtually silent in its regular cleaning mode, so you won't even know it's there. Control all the action from the Lefant app, Google Assistant or Alexa.
What reviewers say:
Shoppers love giving up their chores to this robot.
"I wasn't expecting to love it," said a five-star fan. "It really works on my hardwood and laminate floors. Just what I was looking for!"
"Better than the Roomba," said another reviewer. "This guy cleans great and is better at navigating without getting stuck. He covers more area and is slimmer, so able to get under more places. Great buy and easy setup."
"Like magic," another shopper wrote. "Great performance but does require some house prep. Clear a path around furniture (side tables, plants, etc.), lift cords, close doors to areas where it can become trapped. This product is not highly intuitive so it really requires a clear path to work at its best. Then, it does a great job!"
You'll have clean floors for days as this model's extra-large dustbin usually only needs to be emptied weekly.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
VacLife Tire Inflator$14$45Save $31 with coupon
Hotor Car Trash Can$5$18Save $13 with coupon
Meguiar's Deep Crystal Car Wash$4$25Save $21
Noco Boost Plus UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter$100$125Save $25
Avapow Car Battery Jump Starter$115$200Save $85 with coupon
AstroAI Tire Inflator$26$45Save $19 with coupon
Apps2Car Tablet Car Mount Holder$20$30Save $10
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel$7$12Save $5
Vacuums
Whall Cordless Vacuum$110$150Save $40 with coupon
Zcwa Robot Vacuum$130$600Save $470 with coupon
Lefant Robot Vacuum$110$210Save $100 with coupon
Shark Steam Pocket Mop$60$90Save $30
Yeedi Robot Vacuum$120$200Save $80 with coupon
Fykee Cordless Vacuum$150$600Save $450
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum$189$300Save $111
Lefant Robot Vacuum$110$400Save $290 with coupon
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum$230$260Save $30
Kitchen
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set$150$345Save $195
Gramercy Kitchen Company Mandoline$50$67Save $17
ThermoPro Dual Probe Digital Cooking Thermometer$26$37Save $11
Nicelucky Mug Warmer$23$33Save $10 with coupon
Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set$25$65Save $40
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$10$30Save $20
Lodge 10.25" Cast Iron Skillet$15$34Save $19
Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner$9$16Save $7
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer$374$450Save $76
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker$60$100Save $40
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine$149$199Save $50
Staub 0.5-Qt Petite Ceramic Pumpkin Dish$35$57Save $22
Henckels 7-Piece Knife Set$80$140Save $60
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set$97$160Save $63
Home
Afloia Air Purifier$80$130Save $50
FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool$10$20Save $10
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2$25$50Save $25 with coupon
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber$17$20Save $3
Cozsinoor Queen-Size Cooling Bed Pillows, Set of 2$27$95Save $68 with coupon
Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack$14$30Save $16 with coupon
Cozsinoor Hotel Grade Queen-Size Cooling Pillows, Set of 2$26$110Save $84 with coupon
CGK Unlimited Queen-Size Sheet Set$30$40Save $10
Village Candle Balsam Fir-Scented Candle$22
Ticonn Extra-Large Moving Bags, 6-Pack$30$50Save $20 with coupon
Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$10$17Save $7
OGHom Clothes Steamer$28$34Save $6
Goosh 5' Inflatable Halloween Ghost$39$50Save $11
Jinghong Fall Wreath$18$30Save $12
Kailedi Halloween String Lights$12$20Save $8
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2$6$12Save $6 with coupon
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill$99$179Save $80
Stardrops The Pink Stuff$5$6Save $1
Coogam Halloween Bats Decoration, 60 Pieces$10$15Save $5
Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple-Scented Candle$17$31Save $14