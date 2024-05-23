Lees kick off strawberry season in West TN at annual Humboldt festival

In Humboldt, May marks the start of strawberry season as the sweet fruit's smell wafts through the city.

In attending the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival, Gov. Bill Lee and his wife Maria traveled to the festival's hub in Humboldt for the annual Governor's Luncheon on May 10. The festival has been in place for 86 years.

Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes and Gov. Bill Lee pose for a photo during the 86th annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Governor's Luncheon in Humboldt, Tenn., on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Addressing a room of people decorated in shades of red, pink, and green, Lee recounted the first time he and Maria attended the festival.

Gov. Bill Lee laughs as First Lady Maria points out he's wearing the same shirt as they receive a painting depicting their first apperance at the festival during the 86th annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Governor's Luncheon in Humboldt, Tenn., on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Five years ago during campaign season, the Lees traveled to the Strawberry Festival in a campaign recreational vehicle with "Bill Lee for Governor" on its side. A hand-painted picture gifted to the Lees at this year's luncheon revealed that he happened to be wearing the same shirt as he did when he attended five years ago.

A number of local and state officials were present for the luncheon, including Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Cookeville, who accompanied the Lees.

The Lees were presented with a box of fresh strawberries by festival president Anne Short.

Miss Fire Prevention Lily Moore dons strawberry-themed attire as she participates in the 86th annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Parade in Humboldt, Tenn., on Friday, May 10, 2024.

"There's something very remarkable about who we are as a state, and when I come to an event like this and to a community like this, I'm reminded of just why it is everyone else in America thinks this a great place to be," Lee said.

An attendee dons a strawberry-themed hat during the 86th annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Governor's Luncheon in Humboldt, Tenn., on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Fresh strawberries are available for picking close by in Milan at Green Acres Berry Farm. Visit www.greenacresmilan.com for more information. For a complete list of strawberry farms across the state, visit https://www.picktnproducts.org/listview/you-pick-strawberries.html.

