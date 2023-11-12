Rock these jeans, mama! Lee's 'slim and sleek' pair for women over 50 is nearly 60% off at Amazon

It's that time of the year again, when the days are shorter, winter is coming...and there's no such thing as having too many jeans you can't wait to wear — ones that bring out your inner hottie even when it's cold outside. And now is the time to stock up these to-die-for jeans with just the right amount of "mom" in them — they're plenty sexy. Lee's motto has always been The Brand That Fits, and thousands of happy women agree. With over 15,000 five-star ratings by verified Amazon shoppers, Lee’s Instantly Slims Straight Leg Jean is super popular, especially for middle-aged women looking for the right fit.

Why is it a good deal?

Amazon is selling these "perfect jeans" in a variety of colors, from classic denim shades to light gray and black, and you can get them tout de suite, at a price we haven't seen since Prime Day.

Why do I need this?

Since we're not 19 anymore, we love that these Lee's have full pockets, a slimming tummy panel and are that mid-high rise style we're looking for. These easy-zip jeans are 98 percent cotton and 2 percent spandex for just the right amount of give — you know, the kind you need so you can order that slice of Devil's food cake for dessert.

It's uncomfortable to wear something that isn't truly suited to your body. These are made with a real woman's body in mind. Grab a few, as many are doing. With six shades to choose from (prices vary by size and color), this may be your new go-to pant.

These flattering jeans come in several washes and colors. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Everybody is talking about how awesome these slim, straight-leg jeans fit and feel!

This happy shopper says, "I am very impressed by these Lee jeans. They are very soft and comfortable and the fit is perfect... Being middle-aged, I didn't want low riders, I wanted something that would enhance an older woman's figure. These jeans actually make me look slim and sleek...The straight legs are not tight at all, which is nice if you wear boots or Uggs — it does not outline their shape and look silly and also looks good tucked in! The jeans also look nice with heels! Lees are reliable when it comes to sizing. Find your favorite pair and Amazon will keep your favorites in your orders to refer to later! Thanks, Amazon!"

A wise customer writes, "I don’t feel as if my pants need to be hiked up constantly. Also, I am way past the age of wearing everything skin-tight. There has to be some clothes for the older woman and these are it."

Says one five-star fan, "I like that the waist doesn’t form a bucket when I squat. I like that the pant legs are small enough that they don’t bunch up inside my tall boots but aren’t so skinny that they cut off my circulation..."

"Yay! No more muffin top!!!" another fan exclaims. "I love the fit of these jeans. I have three pairs now and wear them all the time. No more tugging my pants up, so I don’t flash trouser cleavage! I am a tall gal of 6ft and low-waisted jeans never worked for me. My torso is too long to safely wear low-waisted pants without showing too much skin that bubbles over the waistband. These jeans fit perfectly, above the hips so they don’t slide down, they are long enough in the inseam with is a rare find for me. The fabric has a little stretch for comfort but is not clingy... Thank goodness there is a higher waist option for us tall girls."

And even though this final shopper titled their review, "Perfect fit," they advised: "They fit good. Are very comfortable and look nice. I’m 5’7" the only complaint is I would like them to be a couple inches longer. But they still look good and don’t look like they are way too short. So that being said, very happy with them."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $69 $134 Save $65 See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $60 $200 Save $140 See at Amazon

MSQ Eyelash Comb $5 $8 Save $3 See at Amazon

Kelices Massage Gun $21 $60 Save $39 with coupon See at Amazon

Bio-Oil $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

CosRx Advanced Snail Mucin 96% Power Essence $15 $25 Save $10 See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $36 $60 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, 3-Pack $15 $30 Save $15 See at Amazon

Style

Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jeans $10 $48 Save $38 See at Amazon

Iuga Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets $24 $40 Save $16 See at Amazon

HomeTop Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers $21 $26 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Playtex 18-Hour Wireless Bra $16 $39 Save $23 See at Amazon

Shapermint Wireless Bra $29 $48 Save $19 See at Amazon

Ororo Lightweight Heated Vest $135 $170 Save $35 with coupon See at Amazon

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe $50 $75 Save $25 See at Amazon

Koolaburra by Ugg Lezly Slippers $50 $60 Save $10 See at Amazon