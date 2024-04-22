Leavened bread tossed in the flames as Chametz burnings welcome Passover in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD - Yosef Hess held his two-year-old son, Shmule, in his arms as he tossed the bread products into the vast dumpster of fire Monday morning.

Along with dozens of other Orthodox residents at the corner of Clifton Avenue and Ninth Street — and thousands gathered at similar sites around the township on this first day of Passover — Hess took part in the annual Chametz ritual that dates back centuries.

“We are showing them what to do,” Hess said of his child and many other youngsters brought by parents for the traditional burning, which is part of the cleansing of homes prior to Passover that began at sundown Monday. “It is just action for him now, but it will turn into meaning as they get older.”

That meaning is celebrating the liberation of Jewish people from slavery in ancient Egypt more than 3,000 years ago. Back then, Jewish people escaped in such a haste that there was no time to leaven the bread, observers say.

In commemoration, Jewish families don’t eat or keep leavened products derived from wheat, spelt, barley, oats and rye in their homes during Passover. That means no bread, no pasta, no tortillas, cookies or any other product that can be leavened.

“It is fulfilling God’s will, to rid us of that bread,” said Dave Green, who joined in the tossing of bread products next to Hess. “It is part of our culture and a lot of people who do this.”

The Clifton Avenue site, which included on-site fire and emergency crews to maintain safety, was one of nine in Lakewood where the burnings were held Monday, one more than last year.

In preparation for Passover on Monday night, the Orthodox Jewish community in Lakewood burned all Chametz (unleaven bread products) they had inside their homes and cars. Eight different burning sites were set up throughout the township and supervised by Public Works and the Lakewood Fire Department.

Between 7 a.m. and noon, the fires occurred throughout Lakewood, as well as neighboring Jackson and Toms River, where the Orthodox population has also grown.

“Public works along with the fire department and emergency management have special safety precautions for the dumpsters,” Mayor Ray Coles said last week. “It is a natural outgrowth of the growth of the town. Years ago, people would burn stuff in their backyard, it is the whole idea of spring cleaning.”

The number of children at the sites nearly matched the adults, with many brought by parents who turned it into something of a game as the youngsters tossed pieces of bread, bags of pretzels and chips and a few rolls into the controlled burns.

“It keeps it safe and convenient,” Sam Freedman said about the township-run sites. “I bring 10 pieces of bread, that is part of the tradition. You hide 10 pieces in your home and have a hunt and it helps you find others you may have missed.”

Freedman joined a handful of neighbors at a burning site next to Shoretown Ballpark, home of the Jerey Shore BlueClaws.

“It is the tradition, the shared experience,” said Joel Adler, who handed items to his children, Joseph, 13, and Rebecca, 11. “It is also a lot safer this way. I know a few people who did it on their own and ended up in the burn unit.”

The other Lakewood locations included Patrick Park on Vine Street, D’zio Park at New Hampshire and Locust, Synagogue Khal Zichron Yaakon on Sunset Road, Pink Park, Country Club Drive, Frank Bartlof Park on Brook Road, as well as Private Way and Seventh Street.

