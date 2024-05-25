Learn all about Northern Michigan’s many lighthouses

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — Michigan has more lighthouses than any other state, and many of them can be found in Northern Michigan and Eastern Upper Peninsula.

Some lighthouses are not accessible to the public, but many are still available for tours or museum visits.

Here’s our top 5 picks to visit this summer:

Point Iroquois Lighthouse is shown.

Point Iroquois Lighthouse: Located at 12942 W. Lakeshore Drive in Brimley. The first lighthouse and light-keeper’s residence were built in 1855. It stood guard over the entrance to the St. Marys River to help sailors navigate the channel. The wooden structures were replaced with brick buildings in 1870, and it was later named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975. The site is available to the public May 24 through Oct. 13. Guests can climb the spiral staircase to the top of the tower, visit the museum, view exhibits and more. For more information, visit fs.usda.gov/recarea/hiawatha/recarea/?recid=13342.

The Edmund Fitzgerald bell on display at the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum and Whitefish Point Light-Station: Located at 18335 N. Whitefish Point Road in Paradise. Guests can find exhibits on shipwrecks, maritime history and restored artifacts at the museum, which also features the bell from the Edmund Fitzgerald. The museum is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from May 1 to Oct. 31. The Whitefish Point Light Station was established in 1849, and is the oldest operating lighthouse on Lake Superior. For more information, visit shipwreckmuseum.com.

The McGulpin Point Lighthouse in Mackinaw City.

McGulpin Point Lighthouse: Located at 500 Headlands Drive in Mackinaw City. This lighthouse is owned and maintained by Emmet County. It was in operation from 1869-1906. It underwent significant restoration work last year on both the interior and exterior to address concerns about deterioration. The site includes a gift shop, historical tours and more. Guests can even spend the night if they wish. It is open from mid-May to mid-October. For more information, visit mcgulpinpoint.org.

The Front Range Lighthouse in Cheboygan.

Cheboygan River Front Range Lighthouse: Located at 606 Water St. in Cheboygan. This lighthouse is owned by the Great Lakes Lighthouse Keepers Association, which has helped restore and maintain the property. The lighthouse was built in 1880, and initially helped lumber ships navigate the Cheboygan River. It is still operational to this day. The site is open to tours, but check ahead for hours and days that are available. For more information, visit gllka.org/cheboygan-river-front-range-light.

The tower of the Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse.

Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse: Located at 526 N. Huron Ave. in Mackinaw City. This lighthouse is part of Fort Michilimackinac State Park. It was first built in 1889 to help ships navigate through the Straits of Mackinac. The site now includes a variety of exhibits, the Straits of Mackinac Shipwreck Museum and plenty of interactive opportunities for guests. For example, a demonstration of the fog signal whistle, led by a costumed interpreter, takes place at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. For more information, visit mackinacparks.com/parks-and-attractions/old-mackinac-point-lighthouse.

Honorable mention: Shepler’s Ferry offers several lighthouse cruises so people can catch a glimpse of some of the less accessible lighthouses in the Straits of Mackinac. The westbound cruise will take passengers past Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse, White Shoal, Gray’s Reef, Waugoshance and St. Helena Island Lighthouse. The eastbound cruise includes Round Island Lighthouse, Round Island Passage, Bois Blanc Lighthouse, Poe Reef, Fourteen Foot Shoal, Cheboygan Crib and Cheboygan River Front Range. Find out more information at sheplersferry.com.

For a full list of Michigan's lighthouses, visit michigan.org/lighthouses.

