Leaders from Goodwill Manasota, Easterseals come together on World Autism Awareness Day

Coming together on World Autism Awareness Day were Goodwill Manasota president Donn Githens and Easterseals Southwest Florida president Tom Waters (holding sign) with Art Initiative Program participants, from left, Denise, Ana, Patty, Shannon and Julie.

VENICE — A new collaboration between Goodwill Manasota and Easterseals Southwest Florida is providing the opportunity for exceptional artists to sell their artwork at Goodwill’s Albee Farm Bookstore in Venice. Adults enrolled in Easterseals’ Art Initiative Program not only get the pleasure of creating the art, they are also benefiting financially.

Starting in late 2023, the nonprofits have collaborated to take artwork created through Easterseals’ Art Initiative Program to Goodwill’s Albee Farm Bookstore to display and sell; 100% of sales of the artwork go directly to Easterseals and the artists. If the pilot program goes well, Goodwill will explore possible additional bookstore locations in which to sell the art.

The partners came together on April 2 – World Autism Awareness Day – at Happiness House at Easterseals Southwest Florida to discuss the partnership and interact with some of the adult artists. In attendance were Goodwill president and CEO Donn Githens and Easterseals president and CEO Tom Waters as well as Brittany Swift, VP of programs for Easterseals, and Pavitra Ciavardone, director of community engagement for Goodwill. All in attendance enjoyed watching the artists at work while discussing some elements of the collaboration that are still being fine-tuned.

“The beauty of this project is that Easterseals and Goodwill both believe strongly in the power of partnership and the opportunity to have the abilities of people shine through the power of work," Waters said. "We are thrilled to have a forum for our adults to have their creations shared in a place that will allow them to be sold.”

Artists Patty, left, and Denise work on ceramic pieces at Happiness House at Easterseals Southwest Florida.

The theme for World Autism Awareness Day in 2024 is "Empowering Autistic Voices." Many people with autism have some level of difficulty with verbal self-expression; some may be nonverbal or nearly nonverbal. Art can serve as a powerful outlet for self-expression, imagination, and creativity.

Goodwill and Easterseals are longtime partners, collaborating on initiatives to help those with disabilities in finding and retaining employment. The organizations have also been working to help area veterans through the equine-assisted learning program, Operation1Stride. In 2023, Goodwill presented Easterseals with the Community Partner Award during Goodwill's Community Ambassador of the Year Awards Luncheon.

“Goodwill Manasota and Easterseals have a long history and we’re very happy to have another opportunity to collaborate through this project,” said Githens. “Our mission is to change lives through the power of work; we’re pleased to have the storefront available to sell the artwork created through Easterseals’ Art Initiative Program and direct the funds back to Easterseals and the individuals who created these pieces.”

Submitted by Sharon Kunkel

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Leaders from Goodwill, Easterseals unite on World Autism Awareness Day