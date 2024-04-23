Lea Tate: Where did we lose our way, Redding? We need more of you who are ready to help.

It was just a normal Thursday in Redding, California. Beautiful April weather with a slight breeze. At 11:50 a.m, I was driving on South Bonnyview Drive. I was heading toward the roundabout next to Costco. The traffic was stopped and I could not see the intersection. It took me about 5 minutes to drive up to the roundabout to see what was holding up the traffic. There were cars stopped in both lanes. Cars could only move through one lane and I was eager to see what the holdup was.

In the roundabout, there were about 50-60 cases of water in the intersection. There were unopened cases and several bottles of water throughout the entire road. I am guessing that a large truck dropped its load of water while turning in the roundabout.

Cars were squeezing by but with one lane closed, it was difficult. Cars continued to back up down Bonnyview and in the roundabout.

Lea Tate

I glimpsed out of the corner of my eye and saw a man walking into the intersection. He began moving the water out of the roadway and onto the grass next to the street. I could tell the man was unhoused because he had his personal items with him on the sidewalk. I immediately pulled to the side of the roundabout, stopped my car, put my hazard lights on, and jumped out of my car to help.

Surely, with so much water in the road, two people trying to remove 50-60 cases of water, someone would also stop and help clear the road. Another man came walking along the sidewalk and began helping to clear the road.

I began moving the cases of water out of the road as fast as possible. Cars continued to drive past us. Some of the vehicles ran over water that exploded on us as we cleared the road. Many people were driving by and their passengers were filming what we were doing. I was shocked that of the 180-200 cars that passed, no one thanked us for clearing the road or stopped to help. The three of us stayed in the road for approximately 12 minutes. Not a long time, but it made it possible for traffic to continue moving forward.

Please note: The two people who do not have vehicles are clearing the road for others.

Where did we lose our way? I would have never thought something like that would happen in Redding and no one would offer help.

Today, I am angry and disappointed at my fellow residents. I have seen us do better as a community. I watched us band together post-Carr Fire, post-Zogg Fire, and defend our community when news outlets have ridiculed our politics and residents.

At first glance at the situation, one might think that because I am an African American woman and I was working alongside two unhoused individuals, people did not want to help. I believe that this actually goes deeper.

I hope that we can dust off our moral compass from our drawers and find purpose and intention in our actions. I worked alongside two strangers today for 12 minutes. At the end of 12 minutes, one of the men said, “Do you think we have cleared enough of the water out of the street?” My response was, “We have done more today than everyone else driving by.”

I never asked their names but the three of us worked toward a common goal that morning. Thank you to the two men who made life easier for dozens of people without asking for anything in return. We need more of your can-do attitude and determination to help our neighbors and community members.

— Lea Tate, PsyD, is a clinical psychologist and a Shasta County resident.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Lea Tate: Redding needs more people who can step up to help