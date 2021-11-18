Laverne Cox stuns in sheer Gucci lingerie: 'I bet you think about me'

Laverne Cox is serving!

On Monday, the 49-year-old actress shared a short clip of herself rocking a sexy sheer black Gucci lingerie number.

"I bet you think about me," she captioned the post nodding to the Taylor Swift song.

Celebrity friends and fans were living for the star's sultry look.

"Butt...! Butt..! Its @lavernecox giving and serving...!," Miss J Alexander wrote.

"Oh most certainly I do stunning," a fan said.

"My god girl you’re so gorgeous," a user praised.

"My feed has been blessed," a commenter added.

"With the utmost respect... and never commented before. But I do have to say... wow!," someone continued.

The Orange Is the New Black star regularly shares sexy looks on social media. Just last week, she posted a short video posing in front of tiles while wearing a see-thru romper with matching bralette and bottoms.

"Stress can no longer be a way of life for me. I've completely overhauled my life and practices before. I've let go of things that no longer serve me before. I can do it again, a day at a time, a moment at a time. Change is possible. I need to remind myself of that today throughout the day and night....#TransIsBeautiful," she wrote.

Cox is a champion of self-love, especially as a trans activist. During a 2020 interview with Health, she said that her mantra was: "I can move through life’s challenges and not place my worthiness on the line.

"Worthiness is a birthright," she added. "So I am going to go through life’s challenges without my worthiness on the table. They don’t get to have my worthiness, that is God-given."

As for her self-care routine, she noted that getting her rest is "crucial."

“I know with a lot of busy people, sleep is the first thing to go," Cox explained. "I’m here in New York this week and everyone’s like ‘You’re in New York, let’s get coffee,’ and I’m like, ‘I’m working, I’m going to need to sleep after that. That’s probably all I’ll have time for.’”