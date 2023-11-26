Lauren Sanchez says fiancé Jeff Bezos is a 'monster' in the gym — here's what his fitness routine looks like

Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez. MEGA / Getty Images

Lauren Sanchez told Vogue that fiancé Jeff Bezos is a "monster" in the gym.

Bezos has had a huge fitness transformation since retiring as CEO of Amazon.

His gym routine incorporates low-impact, high-resistance training options.

Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez seem to like doing just about everything together, but there's one thing Sanchez won't share with him — an exercise routine.

Sanchez told Vogue that the two often work out together but have their own regiments.

"We cannot do the same exercises," Sanchez said. "He's on a whole different level than I am. He is a monster in the gym."

It's not the first time she's touted his dedication to fitness. Over the summer, she posted shirtless pics of Bezos on vacation.

After seeing the post, Body and Soul speculated Bezos's body fat was about 12-14%.

He's one of a few Silicon Valley stars getting jacked — joining him is Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who regularly does jiu-jitsu and CrossFit routines.

So how did the man himself get so cut?

His personal trainer Wes Okerson — who previously trained Tom Cruise, per Bustle — worked with Bezos on building strength and endurance, per Body and Soul.

When working out, Bezos does a variety of low-impact, high-resistance exercises, like rowing and lifting weights. He also takes his workout outdoors, where he might kayak, paddleboard, or run hills, Body and Soul reported.

Bezos also focuses on his diet, eating high-protein, high-fat meals, often incorporating Mediterranean options, per Body and Soul.

He has denied rumors he is taking human growth hormones or other steroids to reach his fitness level, Body and Soul reported. Instead, Bezos credits his success to his workouts, diet, and — famously — getting eight hours of sleep each night.

