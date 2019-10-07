The Latest: Standing ovation for Nobel winner

Professor Gregg L. Semenza speaks during a news conference after he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine at Johns Hopkins Medicine Hospital in Baltimore, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Semenza shares the prize with Drs. William G. Kaelin Jr. and Peter J. Ratcliffe for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability, the Nobel Committee announced Monday. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Latest on the Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology (all times local):

Dr. Gregg L. Semenza received a standing ovation from faculty members and students as he walked into an auditorium at Johns Hopkins University's School of Medicine in Baltimore.

Semenza said he was in a "daze" when he received the news that he was one of three scientists receiving the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine.

The award, he says, puts a new gloss on a "lousy year." He says he fell down a flight of stairs at home May 31 and broke four cervical vertebrae.

Semenza and Drs. William G. Kaelin Jr. of Harvard University and Peter J. Ratcliffe at the Francis Crick Institute in Britain and Oxford University are being lauded for discovering how the body's cells sense and react to oxygen levels. The work has paved the way for new strategies to fight anemia, cancer and other diseases.

He says he hopes the work will help "significantly improve" the outcomes for patients with a number of diseases, including cancer and chronic kidney disease.

Semenza says his inspiration was his biology teacher in the 1970s at Sleepy Hollow High School in New York state. The teacher once told his class that when one of them earned a Nobel Prize, she didn't want them to forget where they learned that information.

Dr. Gregg Semenza, a top researcher at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, says he was awakened by a call from Stockholm shortly before 4 a.m. with the good news that he is one of three recipients of the Nobel Prize for physiology or medicine.

He's been too barraged by phone calls ever since to even think about how to spend his share of the award money.

Semenza and two others are being honored for research into how genes respond to varying levels of oxygen. Semenza said his team was studying a rare kidney cell type years ago when they discovered that the same phenomenon happens throughout the body. It has such widespread physiological importance that it has opened up many possible avenues for more research and treatments for everything from anemia to cancer to diabetes and heart disease.

Researchers have since learned how to switch on and off genes that can increase or decrease oxygen levels. By doing this, they can kill a cancer cell, or stimulate blood vessel growth in heart patients. People with chronic kidney disease can get injections to increase their oxygen levels. And drugs are in development in pill form to turn on red blood cell production. Semenza expects some to reach the market in the next few years.

Now that DNA sequencing is possible, Semenza said they've learned that the phenomenon they once discovered in a rare kidney cell is evident throughout the genomes of people who have adapted to low-oxygen environments, such as Tibetans who live at high altitude. Semenza says this shows that some genetic changes can occur spontaneously as the human body adapts.

A member of the Nobel Committee at Sweden's Karolinska Institutet says this year's award was given for "a fundamental basic science discovery about how the body adapts to different levels of oxygen."

Nils-Goran Larsson told The Associated Press that although we are surrounded by oxygen "we have to adapt to different oxygen levels — for instance if we start living at higher altitude we have to adapt and get more red blood cells, more blood vessels, and also in different disease processes the regulation of oxygen and the metabolism is very important."

Larsson says "people with renal failure often get hormonal treatment for anemia. With this discovery system there are alternative ways of doing this and developing similar treatments."

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was earlier in the day given jointly to medics William G. Kaelin, Jr., Peter Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza for their research into how cells respond to levels of oxygen.

The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine is celebrating one of its top researchers, Dr. Gregg Semenza, who shares this year's Nobel Prize for medicine for his work on how genes respond to low levels of oxygen.

Semenza's dean, Paul B. Rothman, says his "groundbreaking basic research has been inspired largely by what he has seen in the clinic" at Hopkins. The university says that work has "far-reaching implications in understanding the impacts of low oxygen levels in blood disorders, blinding eye diseases, cancer, diabetes, coronary artery disease, and other conditions."