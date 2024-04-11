Last chance to land a free 65-inch TV (Samsung's BOGO deal ends today!) — plus other sweet savings we found
Wake up and smell the savings! Each day brings surprising discounts and unexpected finds online — if you know where to look. This is your cheat sheet: We rise before dawn every morning to bring you 10 don't-miss deals before they disappear. Today is the last day for that wild buy-one-get-one-free deal on Samsung TVs we've been raving about. There are also sweet savings on kitchen heroes, like this fat-reducing $14 George Foreman grill and a 65%-off nonstick cookware set. Plus: Spring-clean your home (this popular robot vacuum is 50% off ) and your garden (Fiskars Pruning Shears are $10 — the lowest price we've seen in a year). Pay it forward and pass this list to a friend: You don't want them to miss out!
We knew it couldn't last forever: Samsung's bonkers BOGO deal ends today. This is your last chance to get a huge 65-inch Samsung Crystal smart TV free of charge when you buy a new Samsung release. Our pick: The stunning Frame TV, which looks like a work of art. Hang it flush on your wall to display hi-res artwork or your own photographs — it features an energy-saving motion sensor and a brightness sensor that adjusts the picture to the darkness of the room. Oh, and you can watch shows and play games on it too!
See all of Samsung's BOGO deals here — they'll be gone tomorrow.
Pretty up your garden with these No. 1 bestselling Fiskars pruning shears, on sale for $10. That's a price cut of over 50% and the lowest price we've seen in over a year. The ergonomic design, special blade and low-friction coating make it easy to slice through stems, vines and small branches. They're equally fit for snipping delicate herbs and flowers. Plus, they come with a lifetime warranty.
These more than made the cut for the 34,000-plus five-star fans. "Easy to hold and use," wrote one happy reviewer. "Clean cuts. Easy to lock and unlock. Really a workhorse in my garden. I have found no difficulty cutting both large and small stems. Glad I got these in time for garden cleanup this year."
Read our full review here.
Lean and mean, indeed! This famous fat-reducing George Foreman grill/press has a small footprint on your counter and barely makes a dent in your wallet: The No. 1 bestseller is down to a slim $14 (was $25). That's the lowest price it's been in years. The nonstick surface and dishwasher-safe drip trap make cleanup easy. Serves 2.
"Love my George!!!" gushed one of the 9,500 five-star fans. "This is a great little grill for a two-person household. It is the right size for two pieces of any meat. ... It is well made and very easy to clean."
Another added: "I can make my own paninis at home now. The crunch on the bread is absolutely amazing. It heats the meat and melts the cheese."
Save your back and knees while gardening with this on-sale perch. This lightweight yet sturdy steel bench serves as a seat or transforms into a kneeler — gardener's choice. It features a cushy EVA foam pad, two removable tool bags and claw gloves for digging. Fun fact: It weighs just 5.6 pounds yet can hold up to 330 pounds.
"Bought this for my wife who does a lot of weeding in her flower beds and other gardening duties in our yard," wrote a fan. "I have ended up using it a lot also when trimming, cleaning lawnmower and other assorted task that require getting down on hands and knees to perform. At times I have had to wait for her to finish what she is doing so thus the reasoning for two of them. We might even go 3 with one strictly for indoor use. Extemely easy to use, so far very durable and I feel well constructed."
Dress your bed in some fresh white cooling bed sheets for spring for 40% less. This No. 1 bestselling set of breathable, soft sheets is down to just $18 — that's on par with the lowest price we've ever seen at Amazon. You'll get a flat sheet, a fitted sheet with deep pockets and two generous pillowcases. See all 45 colors and patterns!
"I’ll order more!" shared one five-star fan. "These sheets are super soft and lightweight. I have some really super expensive sheets, and they just went to the back of the linen closet. Both my husband and I are hot sleepers and we love these sheets so much. Very cozy too!"
To save you some time and money on spring cleaning duties (and everyday cleanup), we've landed an exclusive 50% discount on this popular Okp robot vacuum. With four settings and a handy app, you can control the cleaner from your phone and via voice command. Or you can just set it and forget it by scheduling sessions ahead. Batteries and extra filter included.
There are 8,600 five-star ratings to back it up. "I love this little bot," shared one fan. "Easily navigates, doesn’t really bump into things like others do, it has sensors on front so it gets close and then changes direction. Easily transitions from my hard floors to padded rug. Detects “dirtier” spots and slows down to collect better. Fairly quiet. ... I have two two dogs and two cats so robot vac became a must so I don’t have to get out the regular vacuum daily. Comes with a set of replacement brushes and one extra filter."
Check out our editor Kristin Granero's full first-hand review.
Makeover your kitchen with a fresh set of nonstick cookware at a wild discount — nearly 65% off! You'll get three frypans, three saucepans with lids, a square griddle, a baking tray, and five nylon tools for just $80 (was $220). The pots and pans are dishwasher-safe, oven-safe and work on a variety of cooktops (not induction), Choose black or red.
One "obsessed" reviewer wrote, "I love how quickly the pans heat up and especially love how it evenly cooks my food because of the unique conductor technology at the bottom of all the pots and pans to ensure there’s no “hot spots.” Lastly I love how super nonstick these are! I’ve been able to use little to no oil and they are so easy to clean. I even like the utensil set it came with because they play really nice with the cookware and I like how flat the spatulas are because they make it so easy to maneuver and grab/flip food. I am seriously so impressed with this brand."
Add cool vibes and a warm glow to your yard, porch, deck, balcony or even your campsite this spring with this popular string of Edison-style bulbs. They're on sale for roughly 50% off! At $24, the 48-foot strand comes to just 50 cents a foot. The weatherproof set features 18 incandescent glass bulbs and three spares.
One of the 20,400+ rave reviewers shared a pic and wrote, "Once we had our patio cover built, we knew that we wanted to add lights to brighten the space, especially for at night when we wanted to sit and relax. ... One strand did the job. .. These gave our patio the perfect amount of light and set the mood. They’ve been up for over a year and are still going strong."
You'll be sipping your morning joe in minutes flat with this single-serve Keurig K-Mini, a sweet $30 off at Target's Circle Week sale. At $60, it's the lowest price going online. Add water, pop in your K-Cup of choice and push the button to brew a 6- to 12-ounce cup. With its petite 5-inch footprint, this will take up little space on your counter.
"Wanted something for my desk at work and this is the perfect size," wrote one fan. "The water heats up super fast so I don’t have to wait long to enjoy a hot cup of coffee!"
To get the full $30 Target Circle discount on this Keurig, click the blue "Get this deal" button on the page. Sign-up is free.
Snap up these popular on-sale earbuds at the lowest price we've seen: $24. A whopping 60% off when you apply the coupon! They're waterproof, noise-canceling and boast up to 48.5 hours of playtime with the wireless charging case. The digital readout feature on the case keeps you posted on how much juice they've got.
"Absolutely LOVE these!!" raved a fan. "The sound is amazing. I love that there is an app where I can adjust the EQ settings. The call sound quality is very clear. They are very small and lightweight. I have tiny ears and they stay in fairly well for me. I appreciate the digital battery reading on the front. SPEAKING of battery!!! They last all day!!! Like 8 hours. I Doordash delivery drive and wear them all day. I am just amazed that I am not notified that my earbud is going dead like my other sets."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.