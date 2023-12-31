Las Doñas de la Corte announces new members, officers and committee chairs

Las Doñas de la Corte is planning for the future with the installation new members and officers, according to plans announced last week by the organization.

Below is the information provided by the group:

Mrs. Janet Herbst was installed as the President of Las Doñas de la Corte in the spring. She welcomed new members, Mrs. Gretchen Benkendorfer, Mrs. Christie Bonner, Mrs. Brett Goodman, Mrs. Ann Lippincott, and Mrs. Amanda Shea.

Court 2024: Mrs. Lesleigh Landreth, Wardrobe, Mrs. Janet Herbst, President of Las Doñas de la Corte and Mrs. Dana Madry.

Herbst announced the following new officers for 2023-2024 at the organization’s Annual Meeting: First Vice President Mrs. Dana Madry, Second Vice President Ms. Diane DeCou, Recording Secretary Mrs. Sherri Anderson, Corresponding Secretary Mrs. Traci DeLeon, Treasurer Mrs. Sheryl McMillan, and Parliamentarian Mrs. Susan Bonner.

Members of the Board who will serve as committee chairmen are: Coronation, Mrs. Chrissy Braugh; Coronation Co-Chairman, Mrs. Shawn Pettus; Wardrobe Mrs. Lesleigh Landreth; Social Mrs. Stephanie Hannigan; Court 2024 Mrs. Dana Madry; Court 2025, Mrs. Maria Uecker; Staging/Properties, Mrs. Stacy Patterson; Staging/Properties Co-Chairman, Mrs. Sherri Anderson; Children of the Court, Mrs. Molly Wandel; Reservations, Mrs. Tricia Vela; Reservations Co-Chairman, Mrs. Lanelle Barth; Parade, Mrs. Melissa Stokes; Escorts, Mrs. Janie Bell; Public Relations, Mrs. Roxanne Cuevas; Website/Communications, Ms. Diane DeCou; Website/Communications Co-Chairman, Mrs. Victoria Anderson; Liaison to Royalty, Mrs. Susan Bonner; Finance, Mrs. Sheryl McMillan; Supplement, Mrs. Leslie McClanahan; Royal Exhibit, Mrs. Leah Cohen; Design 2025, Mrs. Nancy Beauchamp; Ad Hoc Chairman, Mrs. Shannon Mayo; Liaison to the American Bank Cente,r Mrs. Amy Ehrman; Advisor to the Board, Mrs. Jan Clark; King’s Men Liaison, Mrs. Laurie Mintz.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Las Doñas de la Corte announces new members, officers, committee heads