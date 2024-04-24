Larry Ellison says Oracle's HQ is moving to Nashville — 4 years after relocating from California to Texas

Oracle head Larry Ellison said Tuesday the company is planning a move to Nashville, Tennessee.

The company relocated from Silicon Valley to Austin in 2020.

Ellison said he now wants the company to be closer to the center of the healthcare sector.

Oracle is headed to Nashville.

Larry Ellison, the software giant's cofounder and chairman announced plans Tuesday for a "huge campus" in Nashville, "which will ultimately be our world headquarters."

"It's the center of the industry we're most concerned about, which is the healthcare industry," Ellison said at the Oracle Health Summit in Nashville, according to CNBC.

Oracle did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

In 2020, in the thick of the pandemic, the company relocated from Silicon Valley — its home since 1977 — to Austin, Texas. At the time, the company said it would help offer workers more flexibility.

The announcement follows Oracle's recent shift to the healthcare industry. In 2022, the company bought the medical records company Cerner for about $28 billion.

Other health companies in the Nashville area include HCA, HealthStream, and Change Healthcare. The healthcare companies in the city generate more than $97 billion in revenue, according to the Nashville Health Care Council.

Oracle had already announced plans for its $1.2 million office space in Nashville. It will cash in on incentives from the city and state for its expansion, including tax reimbursements and grants. It is set to join other tech giants such as Meta, Apple, and Amazon that have expanded into the Music City.

Read the original article on Business Insider