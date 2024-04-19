Lane County Pets of the Week: A friendly kitty and a well-behaved senior

Googley is a seven-year-old cat available for adoption at Greenhill Humane Society.

Greenhill Humane Society

Googley is a seven-year-old cat who takes his responsibility of being a lap cat to the next level.

He will hop right up onto your chest making biscuits and putting his head into yours. Googley is a special boy who has had extensive dental care done at Greenhill and may need additional dental care post-adoption. For that reason, he is on a special diet.

On sunny days, we often find Googley taking in the fresh air in his enclosed patio so we suspect he would enjoy outdoor access in his new home.

He should have a slow, supervised introduction to any other cats or dogs in the home. He's also met some older kids while at the shelter and is very friendly with them. Googley is hoping for a calm home that loves love as much as he does.

Greenhill Humane Society is open seven days a week, 11 am – 6 pm at 88530 Green Hill Rd in Eugene. For more information call (541) 689.1503 or visit www.green-hill.org .

Oregon Coast Humane Society

Allie

Allie is a senior cat currently living in a foster home who does not jump on counters or tear up curtains, furniture, etc.

She has impeccable litter box habits and enjoys affection but is not "needy" about it.

Allie is 13-years-old and will need eye drops for the rest of her life. She's ready for a home of her own.

To meet Brie, stop by the shelter at 2840 Rhododendron Drive in Florence, or apply online at oregoncoasthumanesociety.org. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Phineas

Phineas and Ferb are a bonded pair of two-and-a-half-year-old brothers at Cat Rescue and Adoption Network.

Both cats have fun personalities and get along great with other cats, dogs, and gentle kids in their foster home.

Black panther Phineas is the more outgoing of the two, while cute tuxedo cat Ferb is a little more reserved but is very affectionate once he trusts you.

They are looking for a calm, loving forever home. Both cats are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and are negative for FIV and FeLV.

To meet them, please call 541-225-4955 option 1, or visit our website at CatRescues.org

Ferb

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Pets of the Week: A friendly kitty and a well-behaved senior