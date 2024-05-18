Lane County celebrates 'Love is Love' with 10 same-sex marriages on historic anniversary

Ten couples said "I do" at the Lane County Courthouse Friday afternoon as part of the county's first "Love is Love" celebration in honor of the 10th anniversary of a U.S. District Court ruling that made same-sex marriage available in Oregon.

On May 19, 2014, U.S. District Court Judge Michael McShane ruled that Oregon's ban on marriage for lesbian and gay couples violated the U.S. Constitution, which paved the way for couples in Oregon to pursue marriage.

More than a year later, on June 26, 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in the U.S.

"Knowing that it was the 10-year anniversary of Judge McShane's ruling and how important it is in this time in our community's history to recognize that and celebrate it, I think some rights are at risk and it's important to recognize that now and really celebrate what we do have in Oregon," said Kamala Shugar, the Lane County Circuit Court Judge who gave welcome remarks at the event.

Friday's event began at 1:30 p.m. with a live performance from actor and music artist Calvin Orlando Smith, accompanied by pianist Gus Russell. Following welcome remarks from Judge Shugar, University of Oregon law student Sean Downing sat down with Judge McShane and attorney Jennifer Middleton to talk about 2014's historic ruling.

Couples were then each sent to a courtroom where they exchanged vows in ceremonies officiated by several Lane County Circuit Court judges, while three couples had their vows renewed. The ceremonies were followed by a reception for couples and their guests featuring cake, drinks and a photo booth.

The Register-Guard spoke with Lee Andersen, 30, and Elliot Sullivan, 27, who had their marriage officiated by Judge McShane Friday afternoon in courtroom 303.

Andersen and Sullivan said they met while living in Utah in 2017 and recently moved to Eugene.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael McShane, left, officiates the marriage of Elliot Sullivan, center, and Lee Andersen during a special Love is Love Celebration in honor the tenth anniversary of Judge McShane’s ruling that Oregon’s exclusion of same-sex couples from marriage was unconstitutional.

Sullivan described how beautiful the event and marriage ceremony were, while Andersen spoke about the importance of celebrating with the community.

"Always take a chance to celebrate your loved ones and always take a moment to celebrate momentous occasions within the community and so being able to do this together at the same time is pretty fantastic," Andersen said.

Fees for marriage licenses were covered by Lane County Commissioner Laurie Trieger and the Circuit Court waved the standard officiant fee. Local organizations also donated decorations, flowers, cake, photography and more for the celebration.

"I don't know if I have any real advice for the people who are embarking on marriage other than to support each other in your individual lives and to learn to be in silence together," said McShane when asked what advice he has for the newlywed couples. "Sometimes, we come home and we need some entertainment, we need some assistance, we need support. Sometimes, we just need to be together. So be together well and I am so proud of you for being here today."

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Anniversary of same-sex marriage ruling in Oregon celebrated