Lambertville's charm, lifestyle, leads to high ranking on USA TODAY '10Best' list

USA TODAY readers have spoken, and they have ranked Lambertville, among the "10Best small towns in the northeast."

Every week, USA Today invites a panel of industry experts to nominate their favorite points of interest and attractions across a wide range of categories.

The voting public then had four weeks to choose their small town in the Northeast.

Here's why Lambertville, in New Jersey just across the Delawre River from Bucks County, ranked among the region's best.

The Lambertville Inn just over the Delaware River in New Jersey greets visitors to the charming town.

Lambertville selected 10Best for quaint mix of charm, boutiques

Lambertville is charming, lively, and, according to USA Today's pollsters, also offers much to see and do for both residents and visitors. Visitors also have easy access across the river to New Hope, which also offers its own Main Street district.

"There are great restaurants (some with outdoor patios in summer), plenty of locally owned boutiques, designer clothing and home decor shops, a music store, and other fun places to enjoy," read the "10Best" description of Lambertville. "And don’t miss a scenic stroll over the bridge to admire the waterfront views."

The bridge over the Delaware River connecting Lambertville and New Hope offers stunning views.

Other Pennsylvania, NJ towns make USA Today's '10Best' small towns list

Overall, Lambertville ranked third on USA Today's '10Best' small towns list.

Here is the USA TODAY's "10Best small towns in the northeast" rankings:

10. Gettysburg

9. Tarrytown, NY

8. Morristown, NJ

7. Montpelier, VT

6. Saugerties, NY

5. Sewickley, PA

4. Mashpee, MA

3. Lambertville, NJ

2. Wellsboro, PA

1. Ohiopyle, PA

You can stand of the bridge over the Delaware River that connects Lambertville and New Hope and be in two states at one time.

This is at least the second such honor for Lambertville, as Forbes magazine recognized Lambertville as one of America's prettiest towns in 2013.

"Named the most picturesque small towns in New Jersey by USA Today and one of America’s 15 prettiest towns by Forbes, the City of Lambertville is a special place to visit and Lambertville is a great place to live," read portion of the Lambertville website. "With its eclectic Zagat-rated restaurants, thriving arts and antique community, one of a kind specialties shops and award winning hotels and B&B’s, Lambertville has become a year-round destination.

"Lambertville prides itself on its natural beauty and small-town friendlinessit continued. "Its well-maintained historic homes and commercial buildings, protected open space & parks and river views provide active recreational opportunities for adults and children."

