Lake Samish Park is closing this summer for construction. Where else can you go for a swim?

Construction will force Lake Samish Park to close this May. It’s not scheduled to reopen until August of 2025.

The park is home to one of the most popular natural swimming spots in Whatcom County. So where can Bellingham residents go for a lake dip now?

The Bellingham Herald compiled a list of some of your best options for swimming over the next two summers.

▪ With its proximity to town, Bloedel Donovan Park on the northwest shore of Lake Whatcom is the most accessible spot in Bellingham. The park offers easy access to the lake and installed new swimming docks in June of 2021.

▪ On the lake’s eastern side, Lake Whatcom Park will also give you access to the water. A short walk on the first stretch of the Hertz Trail, a three-mile path alongside the lake, will take you to the shore.

The North Lake Whatcom Trail, also known as the Hertz Trail, hugs the shore of Lake Whatcom. Several waterfalls are visible along the three-mile route.

▪ Lakewood is a Western Washington University-owned dock on Lake Whatcom located at 2410 Whatcom Boulevard. WWU students can rent certain boats for free, while alumni and faculty can get access with a discounted membership fee.

▪ Located just south of town, Lake Padden is one of your best bets if you want to go for a swim. Lake Padden Park, located at 4882 Samish Way, has several paths and docs that will give you easy access to the water. The lake does have a history of algae blooms though, so keep an eye out for any communications from the city before you go.

People fish at Lake Padden on April 29, 2021, in Bellingham, Wash.

▪ If you feel like going for a drive, you can access the water from Silver Lake Park, east of Lynden. The lake’s north side is just over a mile from the Canadian border, so don’t forget your passport if you want to make a day out of it.

▪ What about Wiser Lake? The lake is an easy drive up Meridian north of Bellingham and is publicly accessible. However the lake is prone to high levels of toxic algae, especially during the summer and fall, according to Whatcom County. While the county posts signage when toxin levels are high, that can only be determined by a lab test, so there is no guarantee the signage is always perfectly up to date.

Taylor Dock at sunset in Bellingham, Wash.

▪ If you’re not set on swimming in a lake, there are plenty of spots on Bellingham Bay too. From Boulevard Park and Taylor Dock, to Locust Beach, there are plenty of spots in the city with access to the water. Marine Park and Little Squalicum Beach are both monitored by the county to ensure safe swimming conditions. If you want more options, the city keeps a list of all parks with water access on its website.